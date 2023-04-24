Africa Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Directory 2023: 181+ Operators and 1350+ CXO/Management/Decision-making Contacts

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Directory 2023-2024 (Q4 2022) latest edition will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout Africa. The latest Africa MNO Directory features 181+ operators from over 54 countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses.

The 2023 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 15 years, Directories by the analyst have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

The Africa MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business.

Audience:

Those looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Africa:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region

Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition:

Whole Africa covered: 181+ Operators from over 54 countries.

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, African Laws compliant

1350+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving clear and precise understanding of the African telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost (subject to availability)

