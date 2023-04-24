New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451192/?utm_source=GNW

, THT, Mad Millie, Futura Ingredients, Angel Yeast, Biena, BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Benebios Inc., Benny Impex, Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl, Genesis Laboratories, Bioprox Healthcare, and Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients.



The global starter cultures market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The global starter cultures market is expected to grow to $1.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The starter culture market includes revenues earned by entities by producing acid during manufacture and contributing to the ripening process .The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Starter culture refers to the preparation of living microorganisms that include a single type or a mixture of two or more microorganisms.It provide foods with specific sensory and nutritional characteristics, and potential health benefits and ensure their safety when added to fermented foods.



It is used to assist the initiation of fermentation and bring about desired and predictable changes in the production of various food products.



Europe was the largest region in the starter cultures market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the starter cultures report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main starter cultures microorganisms are bacteria, yeast and molds.Bacteria refers to a microorganism and its certain varieties such as Streptococcus cremoris and Leuconostoc citrovorum used for fermentation in industrial and domestic production of various dairy products.



The different starter cultures compositions include multi-strain mix, single strain and multi-strain. The forms include freeze-dried and frozen, used for applications in dairy and dairy products, meat and seafood, alcoholic beverages and others.



Increase in demand for dairy products is driving the growth of the starter cultures market.Dairy products refer to any of the food products made from milk.



Starter cultures are key components for the production of fermented dairy foods such as cheese, yogurt, and many other dairy products, therefore the increase in demand for dairy products. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a US government department, the per capita consumption pounds PP (pounds per person) of American-type cheese in the US has increased from 15.5 pounds PP in 2019 to 15.6 pounds PP in 2020, yogurt from 13.4 pounds PP in 2019 to 13.8 pounds PP in 2020, and butter from 6.2 pounds PP in 2019 to 6.3 pounds PP in 2020. Therefore, an increase in demand for dairy products is driving the starter cultures market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the starter cultures market.Major players operating in the market are developing advanced technologies that enables the manufacturers to create stirred yogurt.



For Instance, DSM, a Netherlands based company offering nutrition, health and sustainable living-based products and services launched the Delvo®Fresh YS-042 starter culture.This product unique features involve enabling manufacturers to produce stirred yoghurt that is extremely mild, creamy, and thick for the duration of its shelf life without the use of texturizers or added proteins.



This allows manufacturers to create yogurt with indulgent appeal to facilitate cost-effective and streamlined yogurt production.



In August 2021, Angel Yeast, a China-based manufacturer and distributor of yeast and other products, acquired Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co, Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this agreement, Angel yeast will upgrade and develop its technological capabilities while also acquiring the pertinent assets of Bio Sunkeen’s yeast product production. Through this acquisition, Angel Yeast aims to increase industry consolidation and solidify its position while also optimising its production capacity. Shandon Bio Sunkeen Co, Ltd. is a China-based high-tech enterprise that integrates R&D production and sales and it produces various yeast extracts and other culture mediums.



The countries covered in the starter cultures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The starter cultures market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides starter cultures market statistics, including starter cultures industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a starter cultures market share, detailed starter cultures market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the starter cultures industry. This starter cultures market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451192/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________