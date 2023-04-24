Europe Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Directory 2023: 172+ Operators/1600+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making Contacts

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Directory 2023 will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout Europe.

The Europe MNO Directory features over 170+ operators from over 52 countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses.

Europe MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business.

Audience:

Those looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists and Other telecom service providers.

The Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Europe:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/ Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/ Management/ Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2023 edition:

Whole Europe covered: 172+ Operators from over 53 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant

1600+ CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign-friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the European telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost (subject to availability)

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v14wf8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.