Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Global Market Report 2023

The global digestive and intestinal remedies market is expected to grow from $19.49 billion in 2022 to $20.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The digestive and intestinal remedies market is expected to reach $24.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The digestive and intestinal remedies market consists of sales of antacids, prokinetic agents, laxatives, antidiarrheal agents, generic enzymes.Values in this market are "factory gate" values that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The digestive and intestinal remedy refers to medications that can treat gastrointestinal disorders such as stomach upset, constipation, and diarrhoea. It uses classes of drugs such as antacids, proton pump inhibitors, and histamine2 blockers during the treatment process.



North America was the largest region in the digestive and intestinal remedies market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digestive and intestinal remedies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of digestive and intestinal remedies are digestive medicines, remedies against gastrointestinal complaints, and natural and synthetic agents.Digestive medicines consist of digestive enzymes, which are organic compounds required by the body to aid in the breakdown and digestion of meals.



Digestive medicine helps treat occasional heartburn, nausea, and upset stomach. These are used by differnet age group such as pediatric, adults, and sold through various distribution channel such as online and offline.



The increase in gastrointestinal disorder cases is expected to propel the digestive and intestinal remedy market going forward.Gastrointestinal disorders refer to a collective term of diseases such as nausea, vomiting, food poisoning, and diarrhea that impact the overall biological functioning of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.



The rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders has resulted in a growing demand for digestive and intestinal remedies that can treat gastrointestinal diseases effectively.For instance, in April 2020, according to a survey by the American Gastroenterological Association covering 33 countries on 6 continents regarding the prevalence of and factors associated with functional gastrointestinal disorders, among the 73,076 adult respondents, more than 40% of persons worldwide have FGIDs, which affect the quality of life and health care use.



Additionally, in May 2020, News Medical, a UK-based open-access medical information company, said four people worldwide experience functional gastrointestinal diseases of varying severity for every 10 adults. Therefore, an increase in gastrointestinal disorder cases is expected to drive the digestive and intestinal remedy market.



Technological developments and advancements are key trend gaining popularity in the digestive and intestinal remedy market.Major players operating in the digestive and intestinal remedy market are focused on creating innovative technologies to manage and monitor digestive health in the digestive and intestinal remedy market.



Recently the market has witnessed the use of breath analyzers to gather clinical condition information related to the digestive system.For instance, In May 2021, Owlstone Medical, a UK-based manufacturer and developer of breathalyzer for disease, launched digestive health breath testing in collaboration with functional gut diagnostics and functional gut clinic, providers of smart solutions for the diagnosis of gut health problems.



Individuals can get better control over their digestive health through a simple at-home breath test.In SIBO and Food Intolerance, hydrogen and methane are well-established breath-based indicators.



It uses an external substrate to create a precise and biologically relevant measurement of breath.



In February 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, acquired PVP Biologics, Inc. for $ 300 million. Through this acquisition, Takeda increased its targeted therapy-based product portfolio for digestive diseases and research and development capabilities in the field of gastrointestinal disorders. PVP Biologics, Inc. is a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in developing medicines for treating digestive and intestinal remedies diseases.



The countries covered in the digestive and intestinal remedies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digestive and intestinal remedies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digestive and intestinal remedies market statistics, including digestive and intestinal remedies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digestive and intestinal remedies market share, detailed digestive and intestinal remedies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digestive and intestinal remedies industry. This digestive and intestinal remedies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

