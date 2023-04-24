Global Collision Avoidance Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing Accidents

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collision Avoidance Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Collision Avoidance Systems estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$26.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Collision Avoidance System (CAS): A Prelude
- Key Components of Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems
- Technologies Prevalent in Aerospace Collision Avoidance System
- Steady Growth Projected for Collision Avoidance Systems Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Collision Avoidance Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automotive Sector: Largest Consumer of CAS Technology
- Collision Avoidance Technology Seeks Mainstream Role in Automotive Industry
- Rising Importance of Road Traffic Safety Triggers Wider Uptake of Automotive CAS
- With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
- Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing Accidents
- Despite the Impact of COVID-19, Long-term Growth for CAS to Ride on Recovering Automotive Industry Dynamics
- Automotive Demand Reduction in Key Regions in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
- Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Collision Avoidance Systems Market: World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth
- World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019
- Collision Avoidance Systems Poised to Improve Fleet Safety
- Key Trends in Advanced Driver Assistance and Collision Avoidance Systems
- Robust Long Term Opportunities for CAS in Construction and Mining Sectors
- CAS in Construction Applications: Growth Prospects Remain Promising
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- CAS Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities
- World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
- Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others
- Aerospace - A Potential Market for Collision Avoidance System
- Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in CAS Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile Environment for Aircraft CAS Market
- Regulatory Stress on ACAS II (TCAS II) and ACAS X Widens Opportunities
- Rise of UAVs Creates New Growth Avenue for Aircraft CAS
- Collision Avoidance Sensors: Eye in the Sky
- Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- CAS Gains Traction in Maritime Applications
- Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Marine CAS
- Commercial Shipping
- World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Recreational Shipping
- World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019
- CAS Comes to Fore to Enhance Safety of Railway Systems
- Technology Improvements Aid Market Expansion
- Latest Innovations in Collision Avoidance and Passenger Safety Systems
- Certain Advanced Safety Systems Show Promise in Preventing Crashes
- Effectiveness of FCW and AEB Systems in Avoiding Rear-End Collisions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
