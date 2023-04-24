Global Collision Avoidance Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing Accidents

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collision Avoidance Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Collision Avoidance Systems estimated at US$43.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$26.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Collision Avoidance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

Alstom SA

Analog Devices, Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

Becker Mining Systems AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab AB

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 531 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Collision Avoidance System (CAS): A Prelude

Key Components of Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems

Technologies Prevalent in Aerospace Collision Avoidance System

Steady Growth Projected for Collision Avoidance Systems Market

Recent Market Activity

Collision Avoidance Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Sector: Largest Consumer of CAS Technology

Collision Avoidance Technology Seeks Mainstream Role in Automotive Industry

Rising Importance of Road Traffic Safety Triggers Wider Uptake of Automotive CAS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Collision Avoidance Technologies Hold Potential in Reducing Accidents

Despite the Impact of COVID-19, Long-term Growth for CAS to Ride on Recovering Automotive Industry Dynamics

Automotive Demand Reduction in Key Regions in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Collision Avoidance Systems Market: World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market: A Key Indicator of Growth

World Commercial Vehicle Market Breakdown of Production Volume (in %) by Region for 2010, 2015 & 2019

Collision Avoidance Systems Poised to Improve Fleet Safety

Key Trends in Advanced Driver Assistance and Collision Avoidance Systems

Robust Long Term Opportunities for CAS in Construction and Mining Sectors

CAS in Construction Applications: Growth Prospects Remain Promising

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

CAS Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Collision Avoidance System

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in CAS Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sustained Emphasis on Improving Aircraft Safety Creates Fertile Environment for Aircraft CAS Market

Regulatory Stress on ACAS II (TCAS II) and ACAS X Widens Opportunities

Rise of UAVs Creates New Growth Avenue for Aircraft CAS

Collision Avoidance Sensors: Eye in the Sky

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CAS Gains Traction in Maritime Applications

Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Marine CAS

Commercial Shipping

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Recreational Shipping

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019

CAS Comes to Fore to Enhance Safety of Railway Systems

Technology Improvements Aid Market Expansion

Latest Innovations in Collision Avoidance and Passenger Safety Systems

Certain Advanced Safety Systems Show Promise in Preventing Crashes

Effectiveness of FCW and AEB Systems in Avoiding Rear-End Collisions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnn8x5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment