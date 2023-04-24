New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone And Joint Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451174/?utm_source=GNW

The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to grow from $11.84 billion in 2022 to $12.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The bone and joint health supplements market is expected to grow to $17.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The bone joint and health supplement market consists of sales of anthocyanins, polyphenols, sulforaphane, and diallyl disulfide.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Bone and joint health supplements refer to calcium, minerals, and several vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K that are essential for bone health as they help in preserving bone density and avoiding bone degeneration in joints. These supplements are used to increase range of motion, lessen pain from arthritis, speed up the healing process after injuries, and keep the joints overall healthy by developing strong, dense bones.



North America was the largest region in the bone and joint health supplements market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bone and joint health supplements report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of bone and joint health supplements are vitamin D, vitamin K, calcium, collagen, omega-3 fatty acids, glucosamine-chondroitin, and other type.The vitamin D type of bone and joint health supplements are used to control the body’s levels of calcium and phosphorus and to preserve healthy bone structure.



Vitamin D refers to a fat-soluble vitamin that is added to some foods, found naturally in a few, and sold as a nutritional supplement.The supplements form are tablets, capsules, liquid, powder, and other forms, that are applied by in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and others.



It is distributed through channel of supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, health stores, convenience stores, internet retailing, and other distribution channels.



The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to propel the growth of the bone and joint health supplements market going forward.The people who have a low calcium intake are more likely to develop osteoporosis.



A lifelong calcium deficiency contributes to the development of osteoporosis. It refers to a condition of the bones where the quality or structure of the bones alters or when the loss of bone mass and bone mineral density occurs. The bone and joint health supplements are made to halt bone loss and possibly increase bone density again to prevent fractures. For instance, In May 2022, according to a statistics published by Amgen, a US-based, biotechnology company, states that every year, osteoporosis causes roughly 1.5 million fractures in the United States, resulting in $19 billion in associated costs.Furthermore, the annual number of fractures caused by osteoporosis is expected to rise by 68% from 2018 to 2040, from 1.9 million to 3.2 million. Therefore, an increase in prevalence of osteoporosis will drive the bone and joint health supplements market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bone and joint health supplements market.Many companies operating in the bone and joint health supplements market are focused on innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



Recently, the market has witnessed the use of liquid fill technology, nanotechnology in the production of bone and joint health supplements.This technological innovation ensure to fill an accurate amount of liquid in bottle and containers.



For instance, in July 2020, Laboratorios Ordesa, a Spain-based infant nutrition and nutritional supplement company, launched Colnatur® Forte, an innovative food supplement that is particularly recommended for the intensive treatment of bones and joints.The product’s unique composition is based on b-2Cool®, a native type II collagen from Bioiberica, as well as vitamin C, willow extract, and devil’s claw (harpagophytum procumbens) extract.



Bioiberica’s unique component B-2Cool® supplies native type II collagen.



In August 2021, Nestlé Health Science, a Switzerland-based provider of nutrition solutions, diagnostics, devices, and drugs, acquired Bountiful Company’s core brands for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition provides Nestlé Health Science with more trusted products and methods to improve clients’ health worldwide.



Bountiful Company is a US-based joint care supplement brand.



The countries covered in the bone and joint health supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bone and joint health supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bone and joint health supplements market statistics, including bone and joint health supplements industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bone and joint health supplements market share, detailed bone and joint health supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bone and joint health supplements industry. This bone and joint health supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

