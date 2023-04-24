TSplus License Portal Now Offers Remote Support Credits

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, the innovative provider of remote desktop and application delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the latest improvements to its License Portal. These updates are aimed at enhancing the user experience and adding new features to make managing TSplus licenses easier than ever before.



One of the most exciting new features of the TSplus License Portal is the addition of Remote Support credits. The Development team has worked tirelessly to bring this much-requested feature to the platform. With Remote Support credits, resellers and partners can generate their own subscriptions for remote support, which will cost $360 for a batch of 10 concurrent sessions per year (or $3 per connection per month). Each credit equals one concurrent session per year, and users can buy, give, generate, and edit subscriptions as needed. Additionally, if a subscription ends in less than 45 days, it is considered a "trial" and will not count against credits.

But that's not all - the License Portal has seen a lot of improvements over the past year to make it an easy and comprehensive tool for managing TSplus licenses. The platform now includes a new button for extending an existing support subscription with just a click, as well as a new setting that prevents the activation of a license on a client or machine that already has a permanent license. Also, users can delete credits (Supports or Licenses) in a snap via the License Portal if needed.

To improve the user experience, the login page has been recently redesigned to merge the Customer and Partner portals into a single login. Additionally, the platform now allows customers to create their own accounts on the License Portal using an activation key for a TSplus License or Support. This ensures that all necessary information is available for a complete customer profile.

Finally, users can now access the "Find an Order" and "Reset Password" pages directly from the login screen in case of failed authentication.

"We are committed to providing the best possible tool for our partners and customers to manage their licenses," said TSplus CEO Dominique Benoit. "The addition of Remote Support Credits is just one of the many ways we are working to provide a better experience for our users."

With the License Portal, users can easily manage their portfolio of TSplus licenses and subscriptions, while taking advantage of new features like Remote Support credits to enhance their remote support capabilities.

To become an official TSplus reseller, contact sales@tsplus.net or visit https://tsplus.net/partner-program/

TSplus software can be purchased online, or downloaded for a 15-day free trial.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53f2c22b-d82c-432b-9859-83372df19937