Hazmat Suits Global Market Report 2023

The global hazmat suits market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2022 to $8.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hazmat suits market is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The hazmat suits market consists of sales of fully encapsulated gas-tight suits, non-encapsulated gas-tight suits, reusable, limited use, disposable, rear or front entry, ebola hazmat suits, and suits for training purposes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hazmat suits are all-body garments designed to protect the wearer against hazardous materials or substances, such as chemicals or biological agents.The suits are made from an impermeable material to ensure that the wearer does not get in contact with agents or substances.



Hazmat suits protect chemical agents, nuclear agents, biological agents, and fire or high temperatures. These suits are usually gas-tight to protect the user from inhaling or coming into direct contact with dangerous substances.



North America was the largest region in the hazmat suits market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hazmat suits report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of hazmat suits are level A, level B, level C, and others.Level A hazmat suits are suits that provide the highest level of protection against vapors, gases, mists, and splashes mainly by garments, full-face masks, boots, and gloves.



These are used by end-user industries such as oil and gas, mining, construction, healthcare, and others and applied in chemical waste, infection control, bio-hazard, hazardous material, and fire or high temperatures.



The increase in the number of nuclear power plants is driving the hazmat suits market.Nuclear power plant is a facility which transforms atomic energy into useful electricity.



Nuclear power plants are increasing due to nuclear power being an attractive alternative to carbon-based fuels, upgrading existing plants, increasing generation capacity, and others.Nuclear engineers handle radioactive materials and construct nuclear devices such as reactor cores.



Therefore, when interacting with radioactive materials, hazmat suits are required to prevent risks to workers’ health and enable a safe working environment.For instance, according to International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, stated policies Scenario’ for 2021 (WEO 2021 edition), the installed nuclear capacity will grow by over 26% from 2020 to 525 GWe by 2050 and by september 2022, there are around 55 reactors under construction.



Thus, the increase in the number of nuclear power plants will drive the hazmat suits market in the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hazmat suit market.Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward the introduction of air purifying systems to safeguard against droplets and pathogens.



Such technologically advanced products offer key players a competitive edge in the market.For instance, in July 2020, VYZR Technologies, a Canada-based company providing personal protective gear, launched BioVYZR, a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) that is typically used only in industrial and healthcare settings.



It is made of silicone, neoprene, and vinyl, weighs less than three pounds, and is easy to clean and store.Additionally, outside sounds are reportedly blocked by the device, which is battery-powered while also providing filtered air.



The air is purified by an N95 air filter and a fan that lasts up to 12 hours. The BioVYZR device contains anti-fogging windows and a built-in hospital-grade air-purifying system. It keeps pathogens away from the users, enabling better safety for users.



In April 2021, Sihold NV, a Belgium-based holding company, acquired Sioen Industries NV for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Sihold NV added another product portfolio to its business.



Sioen Industries NV is a Belgium- based company focused on spinning, weaving, coating, and manufacturing technical textiles, protective clothing, and fine chemicals.



The countries covered in the hazmat suits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hazmat suits market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hazmat suits market statistics, including hazmat suits industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hazmat suits market share, detailed hazmat suits market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hazmat suits industry. This hazmat suits market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

