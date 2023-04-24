New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451169/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $32.38 billion in 2022 to $35.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow to $45.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.



The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing the disk diffusion technique and the broth dilution technique.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing refers to a critical tool for the veterinarian in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to provide a treatment history, including any previously used specific antibiotics as well as any clinical background that might have an impact on the patient’s typical bacterial flora.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing are disks and plates, culture media, accessories and consumables, and automated AST (antimicrobial susceptibility test) instruments.Disks and plates refer to a little circular piece of filter paper that has been dipped in an antibiotic solution and left to dry.



Disks and plates are used to identify the antibiotics that an infectious organism is sensitive to so that medical professionals can give the right medication. The animal types included are livestock and companion animals, that are tested in testing veterinary reference lab, veterinary research institutes, and others.



The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market going forward.Zoonotic disease refers to a contagious illness that can spread from one species of animal to another, including from humans to animals (or from humans to humans).



The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases will create a need to test and determine the best animal medication.Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing aids in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals by checking treatment history and others.



For instance, In July 2022, according to an article published by the world health organization, a US-based government agency, stated that there was a 64% rise in the number of zoonotic cases in Africa.Furthermore, zoonotic illnesses are on the increase both internationally and in India.



These emerging infectious diseases in humans account for 60% of cases, with 816 zoonotic pathogens out of 1407 human pathogens. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.Major companies operating in the veterinary market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



Recently, the market has witnessed the use of advanced imaging techniques and algorithms for more accurate, reliable, and rapid veterinary AST (antimicrobial susceptibility testing).For instance, in October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based science and technology company, along with Q-linea launched the ASTar System, a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (rAST) system.



The fully automated ASTar System monitors bacterial growth using imaging techniques and algorithms, eliminating the need for subculture, which can take an additional one to two days.



In May 2022, bioMérieux, a France-based multinational biotechnology company, acquired Specific Diagnostics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to help bioMerieux strengthen its fight against antimicrobial resistance, expand its market-leading position in clinical microbiology, and further extend its global leadership in this field.



Specific Diagnostics is a US-based company that developed a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) system.



The countries covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market statistics, including veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market share, detailed veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry. This veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

