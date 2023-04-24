High Demand for High-Efficiency Blue Transformers to Meet Sustainable Energy Solutions

Westford USA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Blue Transformer market will will attain a value of USD 35.98 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2022-2030). The growing demand for sustainable solutions in the energy sector is anticipated to propel the market growth over the next few years. Being the world's largest and fastest-growing transformer market, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to boost the market's size. As the need for renewable energy grows, the demand for transformers to manage the particular demand for renewable energy systems are also rising. Blue transformers are appropriate for use in wind and solar power systems due to their improved thermal stability and lower flammability than conventional oils.

According to the SkyQuest, the use of biodegradable oils in transformers is being encouraged by government norms all over the world in an effort to lessen the adverse environmental effects in the energy sector. For instance, the European Union has regulations promoting the use of biodegradable oils, the RoHS Directive and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation. End-users are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages of using biodegradable oils in transformers, such as increased safety, lower maintenance costs and longer functional life. This is fueling the demand for blue transformers across various industries, including those involved in power generation, transmission and distribution, and the commercial and industrial sectors.

A blue transformer employs biodegradable, vegetable-based oils instead of conventional petroleum-based oils used for insulation and cooling. Biodegradable oils are used in transformers to lessen their adverse environmental effects due to their biodegradability and lack of hazardous materials like PCBs. The biodegradable oil used in these transformers is the colour that is referred to as "blue." The colour is typically added to the oil to aid in identification and prevent mixing with other kinds of oils. Improved safety, lower maintenance costs, a longer useful life, and higher thermal stability are benefits of using biodegradable lubricants in transformers.

Distribution Transformers Segment in the Blue Transformer Market is Expected to See Steady Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Efficient Power Distribution Systems

The expansion of power distribution networks in developing nations is fueling the continued growth of the distribution transformers segment. Power distribution to households and businesses is one low-voltage application where distribution transformers are frequently employed. Compared to power transformers, they are smaller and have lower power ratings. As a result, distribution transformers are suitable for both residential and commercial uses because of their design to function more effectively at lower loads.

North America is predicted to have considerable growth in the blue transformer market due to the rising need for environmental friendly energy industry solutions. In North America, there is a rising need for renewable energy and with that desire comes a growing need for transformers that can manage the particular demand for renewable energy systems. Blue transformers offer superior thermal stability and are less flammable than conventional oils, so they are excellent for use in wind and solar power systems. To lessen the influence of the energy sector on the environment, the governments of the US and Canada are putting rules in place to encourage the use of biodegradable oils in transformers.

Specialized Transformers Segment in the Blue Transformer Market is Poised for Rapid Expansion with the Growing Adoption in Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Industrial Applications

The specialized transformers segment has experienced significant expansion due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and application-specific transformers across several industries. Transformers that are classified as specialty transformers include rectifier transformers, furnace transformers and grounding transformers. Mining, manufacturing and transportation are just a few industrial and commercial uses for these transformers.

Asia-Pacific region has seen an enormous increase in energy demand due to urbanization and population growth. The demand for blue transformers is being driven by the expectation that the region will continue to be a major consumer of energy in the upcoming years. Investments in renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are rising in the Asia-Pacific region. This is also necessary to lessen the carbon emissions and advance sustainable development. It is anticipated that the special demands of renewable energy systems would drive the market for blue transformer.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Blue Transformer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Blue Transformer Market

In August 2021, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced ABB a $100 million contract to supply 119 transformers to the country's electrical infrastructure. As a result, the country's electricity infrastructure was upgraded, and the transformers improved the stability and dependability of the system.

In May 2021, Siemens announced that it had created a new transformer technology that uses superconductive materials to increase efficiency and reduce energy losses. The technology is anticipated to be employed in data centres and power grids.

Key Questions Answered in Blue Transformer Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

