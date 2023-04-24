New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451157/?utm_source=GNW

, Siemens AG, Akonni Biosystems Inc., Alere Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Lionex GmbH, Creative Diagnostics, bioMérieux Clinical Diagnostics, Epistem Limited, and Gen-Probe.



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2022 to $2.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to reach $2.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The tuberculosis diagnostics market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services realted to diagnostic laboratory methods, detection of latent infection, detection of drug resistance, and diagnostic laboratory testings.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Tuberculosis diagnostics refers to a tool or test with high sensitivity and specificity for TB diagnosis and tracking the effectiveness of treatment. Tuberculosis diagnostics are used to identify acid-fast bacilli (AFB) in clinical specimens and to detect tuberculosis.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tuberculosis diagnostics market in 2022. The regions covered in the tuberculosis diagnostics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The various types of tuberculosis diagnostic markets include radiographic testing, laboratory testing, nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection testing, drug resistance testing, and others.Radiographic tests are used to detect chest abnormalities in the case of tuberculosis symptoms.



The radiographic test refers to the diagnosis of lesions that may develop anywhere in the lungs and vary in terms of cavitation, density, size, and shape.The tests include nucleic acid testing (NAT), skin testing or Mantoux test (TST), blood testing or serology tests, smear microscopy, cultured-based tests, radiography tests, and others, used for disease stages such as latent tuberculosis and active tuberculosis.



The end-users of tuberculosis diagnostics include hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, physician’s office laboratories, reference laboratories, academic institutions, and research facilities.



The rise in the incidence of tuberculosis is driving the demand for the tuberculosis diagnostics market going forward.Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and can be severe.



Tuberculosis is spread through coughing and sneezing, releasing tiny germs into the air.Tuberculosis diagnostics aid in patient detection, with earlier diagnosis and detection of diseases.



For instance, in March 2022, in the weekly report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, tuberculosis infections in the United States increased by 9.4% in 2021, with a total of 7,860 TB cases were reported in 2021, an increase from 7,173 cases in 2020 but a decrease from 8,900 cases in 2019. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of tuberculosis is driving the growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the tuberculosis diagnostics market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies, such as advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic methods that work on AI technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Fujifilm, a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing of medical imaging devices, partnered with Qure.ai, a US-based company engaged in the development of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions, and launched an advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic method. A battery-powered X-ray machine is used in this method for tuberculosis diagnosis. With the help of artificial intelligence, algorithms help in effective testing programs, offering ultra-portability, high accuracy, and efficient point-of-care diagnostic solutions.



In March 2021, PerkinElmer, a US-based company engaged in diagnostics and scientific research, acquired Oxford Immunotec for $591 million.With this acquisition, PerkinElmer would expand its offering of infectious disease testing solutions, including tuberculosis detection, to serve clients worldwide.



Oxford Immunotec is a UK-based company engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease.



The countries covered in the tuberculosis diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The tuberculosis diagnostics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides tuberculosis diagnostics market statistics, including tuberculosis diagnostics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a tuberculosis diagnostics market share, detailed tuberculosis diagnostics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the tuberculosis diagnostics industry. This tuberculosis diagnostics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________