The Dickey Foundation Provides Grant to Collin College Fire Academy

Dallas, TX, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will host an event for the Collin College Fire Academy offering a grant including life-saving equipment.

The Dickey Foundation has provided a grant valued at more than $20,000 for a 6-Set Extractor and Drying Cabinet to the Collin College Fire Academy. By donating this Extractor and Drying Cabinet, The Dickey Foundation is helping to create a significantly faster turnaround time to properly clean and sanitized PPE (personal protective equipment) for the firefighters, as well as provide more live fire training time for the recruits. The Collin College Fire Academy educates and trains hundreds of firefighters annually. Many of these new firefighters go to work for departments across North Texas.

The event will take place at the Collin College Fire Academy on Wednesday, April 26th at 11:30 am located at 3600 Redbud Blvd., McKinney, Texas 75069.

“Like all first responders, firefighters put their lives at risk every day,” said Laura Rea Dickeys, CEO of Dickeys Barbecue Pit. “We are honored to work alongside The Dickey Foundation and be able to offer some additional safety assistance to these extremely brave men and women with the Extractor and Drying Cabinet. I was shocked to learn the risks firefighters take extend beyond firefighting and field work but may include exposure to harmful chemicals if their personal protective gear isn’t cleaned properly. This is truly an underfunded area of need and we are glad to assist.”

