Tele Intensive Care Unit Global Market Report 2023

The global tele intensive care unit market is expected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2022 to $4.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tele intensive care unit market is expected to reach $8.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18%.



Tele-intensive care refers to the use of telecommunications infrastructure to deliver consultations and enables off-site clinicians to consult on patient care through interaction with bedside workers. It helps to collect and monitor patient health data for real-time monitoring of disease slowdown, diagnostics, and long-term treatment.



North America was the largest region in the tele intensive care unit market in 2022. The regions covered in the tele intensive care unit report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The various types of tele-intensive care units include centralized models, decentralized models, and others .Centralized models refer to a teleintensive care unit that includes management supervising the creation, development, and execution of the system before giving the outcomes to specific departments.



It is used to provide emergency care and monitor patients’ health from a remote location.The various types of management includes are intensive, open, co-managed, open with consultants, and others, that run through components such as hardware and software.



The different end-users includes hospitals, clinics, and others.



An increase in the number of cases of medication errors is driving the growth of the tele-intensive care unit market going forward.A medication error is defined as any avoidable occurrence that could result in improper pharmaceutical use.



The advantages of tele intensive include a decrease in prescribing errors using warnings and prompt reminders by the physician through tele intensive care and the ability to guide the patient through drug interactions.For instance, in July 2022, according to an article published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based biomedical research agency, medication errors cause 7,000–9,000 fatalities annually in the United States.



Over 7 million patients are affected and treating patients with medication-related errors costs more than $40 billion annually. Therefore, an increase in the number of cases of medication errors is driving the growth of the tele-intensive care unit market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the tele-intensive care unit market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing CLEW’s platform, which works on AI-based technology, to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2020, CLAW Medical, an Israel-based company that provides big data health care information services, launched the predictive analytics platform CLEW, which is an AI-based tele-ICU to support COVID-19 patients.This platform uses artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive analytics to exponentially expand ICU capacity and resources.



It also uses algorithms to identify respiratory deterioration in advance, which enables early interventions that might change the clinical outcome, especially in COVID-19 patients. This enables medical personnel to assess disease severity from a distance using a command center.



In July 2020, Teladoc Health, Inc., a US-based telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, acquired InTouch Health for $600 million. Through this acquisition, Teladoc would enhance innovative telehealth capabilities and will ensure more access to high-quality care and improved health outcomes by connecting the care experience across in-patient, outpatient, and home care settings. InTouch Health is a US-based company that specializes in remote patient monitoring and virtual care of patients.



The countries covered in the tele intensive care unit market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



