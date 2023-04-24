Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $77.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$29.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$29.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$77.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Technologies for Flexible Devices Exhibiting Short-term Dip Owing to Pandemic
- An Introduction to Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
- Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Processing
- Flexible Circuits
- Application Areas
- Flexible Electronics: A Prelude
- Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Undergo Exponential Accrual Post COVID-19 Pandemic
- R2R and Nanofabrication Convergence: New Way of Quick Manufacturing
- Rising Demand for Flexible Devices Spurs R2R Opportunities
- Outlook
- Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Undertakes Leadership Role in Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
- Prominent Drivers & Restraints
- Consumer Electronics: Primary Application Segment
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production
- Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible Substrates
- Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics
- Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based Flexible Electronics
- R2R Platforms Gain Popularity
- Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
- Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible Circuits
- Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical & Design Obstacles
- Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors
- Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend
- Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible Biosensors
- R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with Tremendous Growth Opportunities
- Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed Electronics
- Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors
- Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors
- Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors
- Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain
- Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics Remains Intense
- R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells
- Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R Processing
- R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition
- R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns
- Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply Chain: Key Issues
- Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication
- Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
- R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays
- Primary Opportunities for R2R Process
- Flexible Electronics
- Battery Technology
- Membranes
- Advanced Deposition Processes
- PEM Fuel Cells
- Photovoltaics
- Metrology/Quality Systems
- Embedded Thermal Energy
- Transparent Conductors
- Technology Roadmaps
- Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain
