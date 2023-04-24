Global Anti-wrinkle Products Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-wrinkle Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, Active Ingredients, Distribution Channel, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market size is expected to reach $16 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Anti-wrinkle products contain moisturizing substances with extra advantages. The purpose of these added components is to improve skin complexion, texture, fine lines, and wrinkles. The efficacy of these products is contingent upon the kind of skin and the active substance or ingredients.



Increasing consumer awareness of age-related skin issues, including fine lines, wrinkles, and dull skin, combined with a growing propensity to spend on treatments that assist in maintaining a young appearance, is predicted to surge the product demand during the forecasted period. In addition, the increase in the ageing population and technical improvements in the cosmetics business is anticipated to be significant growth drivers for the market.



Anti-wrinkle products are gaining popularity since they contain anti-ageing ingredients. Lack of necessary nutrients in the body, long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light and pollution, dehydration, smoking, drug use, and hereditary susceptibility are the most significant causes of wrinkles. A recent shift in consumer demand for organic & natural products can be attributed to the increased interest in plant-based alternatives. Numerous manufacturers offer anti-wrinkle creams with natural components.



Among other things, skin ageing is characterized by the progressive degradation of the skin's functional qualities due to changes in the functioning of various organs and general fitness levels. As a result, the market for anti-wrinkle products has expanded due to the growing customer desire for anti-ageing solutions that reduce wrinkles, lines, blemishes, frown lines, and pigmentation swiftly.



Market Growth Factors

Wide accessibility of products at online platforms



The proliferation of anti-wrinkle creams and gels available online is one factor that contributes to the growth of firms that sell anti-ageing products over the internet.

In addition, the proliferation of online portals offering medical devices and products, such as anti-ageing products, has made it simpler for customers worldwide to acquire products after performing a price comparison and analyzing the features of the products they are interested in purchasing. As a result, market expansion throughout the forecast period will be propelled forward.



Rising awareness of ageing signs among younger generation



The younger generation's increasing awareness of anti-ageing products for the body and skin is boosting the anti-ageing products demand. Individuals are more willing to care for their skin due to the rise in skin issues caused by pollution, poor diet, excessive alcohol intake, etc.

Demand for anti-ageing goods, including creams, lotions, gels, etc., is fueled by the growing desire of people to appear young and healthy. Several individuals select various skin care treatments and cosmetic operations to enhance their skin and appearance, minimize pigmentation, repair ultraviolet-induced damage, etc. As a result, market expansion throughout the forecast period will be propelled forward.



Market Restraining Factor

High cost of anti-wrinkle products



The products contain a combination of antioxidants & nourishing moisturizers, both of which work together to minimize the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, the product's price is significantly higher by incorporating bio-based actives that are difficult to come by, expensive, and time-consuming to get, all of which contribute to the product's overall price.

Anti-ageing treatments are equally as pricey as anti-ageing products, which may be quite a financial investment. Because of this, many individuals cannot purchase anti-ageing products because they are too expensive for them, which is a major factor that slows the expansion of the market.

