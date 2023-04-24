New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrophoresis Reagents Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451119/?utm_source=GNW





The global electrophoresis reagents market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $1.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The electrophoresis reagents market is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The electrophoresis reagents market consists of sales of electrophoresis reagents that are used for electrophoretic separation and sample analysis.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The electrophoresis reagents refer to a substance or mixture designed to simplify electrophoretic separation and analysis of samples.It separates biological molecules, such as proteins and DNA, from cells.



These electrophoresis reagents are chemical entities that facilitate the sample analysis and electrophoretic separation in the process of electrophoresis.



North America was the largest region in the electrophoresis reagents market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the electrophoresis reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of electrophoresis reagents are gels (polyacrylamide, starch, and agarose), buffer (TAE buffer, TBE buffer, and other buffers), dyes (ETBR, SYBR, bromophenol blue and others), and other reagents.The gels (Polyacrylamide, Starch, and Agarose) refer to the gel that is synthesized by free-radical polymerizing bis-acrylamide and acrylamide using a comonomer crosslinker.



The polyacrylamide gel is used to separate proteins by gel electrophoresis.The techniques used by electrophoresis reagents are capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis that are applied to conduct DNA and RNA analysis and protein analysis.



The end-users of electrophoresis reagents include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutions, and others end users.



The rapidly increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the electrophoresis reagent market.The geriatric population is the number or percentage of people with 60 years of age and older in the total population.



Hemoglobin electrophoresis examines hemoglobin levels and is most commonly used to diagnose anemia, sickle cell disease, and other hemoglobin disorders. For instance, in 2020, according to data published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries, the percentage of geriatric population in the total global population increased to 9.33%, from 9.11% in the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the rapidly growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the electrophoresis reagent market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electrophoresis reagents market.Major companies operating in the electrophoresis market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.



For instance, in September 2020, a US-based miniPCR bio, a life sciences company, launched the GELATO electrophoresis system for fast DNA analysis. This GELATO combines gel electrophoresis with transillumination technology, enabling nucleic acid separation and visualization in a single, compact design.



In July 2021, PerkinElmer, a US-based biotechnology research company acquired BioLegend for $5.25 billion. This acquisition is a transformative agreement for PerkinElmer to expand life science’s position to accelerate legendary discoveries in precision medicine. BioLegend is a US-based manufacturer of antibodies and reagents used in biomedical research to separate macromolecules in a sample.



The countries covered in the electrophoresis reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The electrophoresis reagents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electrophoresis reagents market statistics, including electrophoresis reagents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electrophoresis reagents market share, detailed electrophoresis reagents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electrophoresis reagents industry. This electrophoresis reagents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

