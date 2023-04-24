United States RV & Camper Van Rental Market Report 2022-2027

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RV & Camper Van Rental in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industry is anticipated to increase at a slight annualized rate of 0.8% to $420.8 million during the outlook period to 2027.
The RV and Camper Van Rental industry is expected to contend with falling demand, especially as substitute ways to travel continue to increase at a faster rate due to pent up demand. Consumers are anticipated to remain enthusiastic about RVs and camper vans; however, many consumers, particularly millennials from the previous period, are expected to move into the buyer market.
Furthermore, peer-to-peer RV rental websites will increase external competition for the industry; more RV owners list their vehicles on these websites at low prices, driving traditional operators out of the industry.
Operators in this industry rent or lease recreational vehicles and campervans, as well as consigning recreational vehicles on behalf of private owners.
Value-add services drive internal competition
Companies operating in the RV and Camper Van Rental industry compete based on price, availability of vehicles, location and customer service.
Although pricing options can vary, the industry remains fragmented, so companies must ensure they offer competitive pricing options as well as maintain an extensive network to mitigate risk during the peak season when vehicles are in high demand.
Some companies have begun to offer value-add services such as pick-up and drop-off services, one-way rentals, free shuttles to and from airports and convenience kits equipped with bedding, dishes and toiletries.
Additionally, some operators have begun equipping their RVs with Wi-Fi capabilities and other state of the art technology, hoping to attract a new wave of tech-savvy campers.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Cruise America Inc.
- Tourism Holdings Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dljjkb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.