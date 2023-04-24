New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) Cells Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451116/?utm_source=GNW

The global chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market is expected to grow to $10.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 38.8%.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market includes revenues earned by entities by providing chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells that are used to cure blood cancers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells refers to genetically engineered cells that fight with cancer cells to treat the disease.The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells therapy is a form of treatment in which the patient’s T cells, a particular type of immune system cell, are altered in a lab so they will target cancer cells.



Blood from a patient is drawn to get T cells. Then, in the lab, T cells are given the gene for a unique receptor, chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T), that attaches to a particular protein on the patient’s cancer cells and helps fight cancer.



North America was the largest region in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market in 2022. The regions covered in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main target antigens of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells are CD19, CD22, and other antigens.The CD19 antigen refers to use of CAR T-cells for the immunotherapy-based treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.



The application of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells includes acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other applications that are used in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



The increasing occurrences of cancer is driving the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market.Cancer is a chronic disease in which normal body cells divide and grow without any control and affect the nearest body tissue and turn into tumors cells.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells are used to treat various types of cancers such as hematological malignancies, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic and can also treat solid tumors such as breast cancer and sarcoma. For instance, in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society, a voluntary health organization, global cancer patients diagnosed is expected to reach 1.9 million in 2021. Due to population increase and age, the worldwide burden of cancer is predicted to reach 27.5 million new cases and 16.2 million cancer deaths by 2040. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer disease is anticipated to boost the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market in the upcoming years.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market.Major market players operating in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to develop novel CAR-T cell-based treatments.



For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of drugs launched the T-Charge CAR-T platform. This technology-enabled platform enables the self to renew and maturation CAR-T cells offering a greater proliferative environment for cells.



In November 2021, Laurus Labs, an India-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company acquired a substantial minority stake (26.62%) in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) for $5.56 million (INR 0.46 billion). With this acquisition, Laurus Labs will strengthen its biologics business and gains access to an emerging field of research. Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy is an India-based CAR-T cell-therapy company.



The countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market statistics, including chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market share, detailed chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) industry. This chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

