Active Wound Care Global Market Report 2023

, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Human BioSciences Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., AVITA Medical, ConvaTec Inc., and Stryker Corporation.



The global active wound care market is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2022 to $1.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The active wound care market is expected to grow to $1.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The active wound care market consists of sales of allograft, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, collagen dressings, and amniotic tissue grafts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The active wound care refers to a procedure to remove devitalized and necrotic tissue to promote healing.Active wound-care products include specialized dressings such as films, foams, and hydrogels that provide a physical barrier against infection.



Its purpose is to debride damaged skin tissues, control infection and pain, and stimulate new tissue growth.



North America was the largest region in the active wound care market in 2022. The regions covered in the active wound care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of active wound care biomaterials, skin-substitutes, synthetic skin-substitute, and growth factors.The biomaterials refer to biomaterials that create a barrier against infections to support the body’s natural wound healing response.



They are used for effective wound healing.The indications include burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and lower limb ulcers that are applied to treat chronic wounds and acute wounds.



The various end-users include hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and other end-users.



The rising number of diabetic patients worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the active wound care market going forward.Obesity is a condition that arises from having excessively high blood glucose, causing sores and ulcers, thus increasing the risk of infections and other severe complications.



Through active wound care treatment, the patient gets into a healing process with a planned approach by applying various solutions and treatments to wounds, thus increasing the demand for active wound care.For instance, in December 2021, according to the report published by IDF (International Diabetes Federation) on diabetes, there are 537 million adults (20-79 years) living with diabetes around the world in 2021.



This figure is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Furthermore, diabetes caused 6.7 million deaths in 2021. Therefore, the rising number of diabetic patients and death will drive the active wound care market.



Product innovation has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the active wound care market.Major companies operating in the active wound care market are focused on developing regenerative wound therapy and electrical stimulation technology as new solutions to meet market demand.



For instance, in January 2022, Accel-Heal Technologies Limited, a UK-based company engaged in electrical stimulation products launched Accel-Heal, an electrical stimulation wound therapy device.The wearable electrical stimulation device Accel-Heal is easy to use, and speeds up the healing of chronic wounds.



Accel-Heal helps electrical stimulation wound therapy become more widely used.Patients can use the 12-day therapy in the ease and comfort of their own homes.



Accel-Heal can be used on all forms of chronic wounds, including those that are challenging to dress, like diabetic foot ulcers, and can be used in conjunction with current dressing regimens. More patients are now able to get therapy with more personal freedom because to this breakthrough. Additionally, Accel-Heal enables healthcare professionals to combine the therapy with their chosen dressing regimens, greatly reducing the number of nursing visits needed for each patient.



In December 2021, Essity, a Sweden-based hygiene and health company, acquired Hydrofera for USD 116 million.This acquisition of Hydrofera is a strategic fit for Essity, bolstering its innovation capacity and widening its offering in advanced wound care.



Hydrofera is a US-based company that manufactures polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) foam, antibacterial wound dressings, and advanced wound care products.



The countries covered in the active wound care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The active wound care market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides active wound care market statistics, including active wound care industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an active wound care market share, detailed active wound care market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the active wound care industry.

