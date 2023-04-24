New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrophoresis Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451114/?utm_source=GNW

The global electrophoresis market is expected to grow from $2.77 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The electrophoresis market is expected to grow to $3.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The electrophoresis market includes revenues earned by entities by providing capillary electrophoresis, routine electrophoresis, polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, 2D electrophoresis, pulsed field electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing, and immunochemical electrophoresis.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The electrophoresis refers to a technique used in laboratories to separate DNA, RNA, or protein molecules based on charged particles in a fluid using a field of electrical charge.Under electrophoresis process, an electric current is used to move the molecules through a gel or other matrix.



This technique furthermore allows researchers to determine the concentration of the antibiotic, which improves dosage accuracy.



North America was the largest region in the electrophoresis market in 2022. The regions covered in the electrophoresis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of electrophoresis are electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and electrophoresis software.The electrophoresis reagents refer to a substance or mixture designed to simplify electrophoretic separation and analysis of samples.



The electrophoresis process is applied in research, diagnostics, and quality control and process validation that are suitable for academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and other end users.



The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the electrophoresis market.Infectious diseases with pandemic potential have emerged and spread regularly.



Plague, cholera, flu, and severe acute respiratory syndrome are examples of such infectious diseases.Furthermore, cancer has no single cause; it has multiple reasons, like diabetes and heart disease.



These influence the use of electrophoresis to detect and separate DNA, RNA, or protein molecules for determining the concentration of the antibiotic, which improves dosage accuracy.For instance, in a report published by the National cancer institute, the United States National Cancer Program in September 2020, in the United States, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, with 606,520 people died due to cancer.



Additionally, according to a worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, in 2020, the death impact due to the COVID-19 infectious virus diseased was estimated to be 6,377,327 worldwide. Therefore, the rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases will drive the growth of the electrophoresis market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electrophoresis market.Major companies operating in the electrophoresis market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.



For instance, in September 2020, a US-based miniPCR bio, a life sciences company, launched the GELATO electrophoresis system for fast DNA analysis. This GELATO combines gel electrophoresis with transillumination technology, enabling nucleic acid separation and visualization in a single, compact design.



In July 2021, PerkinElmer, a US-based biotechnology research company, acquired Biolegend for $5.25 billion. This acquisition is a transformative agreement for PerkinElmer to expand life science’s position to accelerate legendary discoveries in precision medicine. Biolegend is a US-based manufacturer of antibodies and reagents used in biomedical research.



The countries covered in the electrophoresis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



