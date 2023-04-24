Sectigo Attends RSAC 2023 to Prepare IT Community for 90-Day TLS

Roseland, NJ, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, today announced it is sponsoring and speaking at the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2023 in San Francisco, California. Sectigo executives will discuss the importance of establishing digital trust against the backdrop of shortening digital certificate lifespans and quantum computing.

RSAC, which takes place April 24-27, features the most influential thinkers in cybersecurity today, discussing current and future trends to empower organizations around the world to stand against cyber threats. Sectigo, a Silver Sponsor of RSAC (booth #1327), will demo the CA Agnostic automation capabilities of Sectigo Certificate Manager, the industry’s most robust Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Platform. In the wake of recent news of the upcoming reduction in maximum term for SSL certificates to 90 days, IT professionals worldwide are seeking to understand the consequences of this change on their operations. CLM is an indispensable part of that response.

“The trend of shrinking certificate lifespans, or ‘short life certificates,’ is one Sectigo predicted as far back as 2019. In recent years the maximum term for a public TLS certificate has dropped from three years, to two, to one. Recently, Google announced in its ‘“Moving Forward, Together” roadmap the intention to reduce the maximum possible validity for public TLS certificates from 398 days to just 90. As we enter a new era of shorter certificate lifespans and quantum computing, the need for automation of certificate handling is sky high.” said Tim Callan, Chief Experience Officer at Sectigo.

Callan continued: “Sectigo recognizes that organizations of all sizes are struggling to reconcile growing numbers of digital certificates within their ecosystems. Many still take a manual approach to certificate lifecycle management. Our latest research found that 47%[1] of organizations cited using spreadsheets, scripts, or CA-provided tools to manage digital certificate lifecycles. As the security perimeter continues to widen, and certificate lifespans to reduce, this manual approach to digital certificate management will compound IT team workloads and hamper visibility into all digital identities. Ultimately, this creates risk of outage or exploit.”

The Sectigo team will be conducting hourly demos at RSAC 2023 to show the power of automated certificate management to solve issues arising from the manual management of increasing numbers of short-life certificates, as well as:

The Need for CA Agnostic CLM – Manage public and private certificates from Sectigo with a modern approach to securing human and machine identities at scale from a central portal in the cloud.





Advanced Automation – As certificate lifespans continue to shorten, enterprises must continually renew them. New automation capabilities can automatically provision, install, and renew certificates for all human and machine use cases.

In addition, Sectigo experts will look ahead at an exclusive session at RSAC, designed to help IT leaders future-proof their cryptography against the upcoming threat of quantum computing, which will require switching all encryption to quantum-resistant post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Are You Ready for the Quantum Apocalypse?

4:20pm April 25, presented by Sectigo’s Tim Callan, Chief Experience Officer: Quantum computing is a very real threat, and now is the time to start planning for fast, efficient, and error-free deployment to new cryptographic standards soon to be available. The immense processing power of a quantum computer is capable of breaking encryption at great speed, leaving important data vulnerable. Both government and private industry alike should be preparing today, or they risk being late. Find out more here.

Sectigo also won two Global InfoSec Awards 2023 from Cyber Defense Magazine, announced today at RSAC: “Next Gen Enterprise Security” and “Cutting Edge Security Company of the Year.” These accolades closely follow recognition for Sectigo executives’ popular industry podcast, Root Causes, which was designated ‘Webby Honoree’ at the recent Webby Awards 2023.

Visit www.sectigo.com/rsac23 to schedule a meeting or book a demo at RSAC.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

[1] Managing Digital Identities: Tools & Tactics, Priorities & Threats, Sectigo Research, Conducted by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), 2021.