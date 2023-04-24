Noname Security Honored as Winner of Nine Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced it has been honored as the winner of nine industry awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023. Noname Security’s recognitions include:



Editor's Choice API Security

Hot Company Attack Surface Management (RECON)

Next Gen Cybersecurity Company

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Content - Noname Academy

Most Innovative CyberSecurity Discovery

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Training - API Security Workshop

Hot Company Secure Coding Tools

Hila Zigman Zinshtein Top Women in Cybersecurity

Larissa Schneider Top Women in Cybersecurity



The Noname API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security landscape, from Discovery through Posture Management , Runtime Protection and Active Testing . It increases security team effectiveness by arming them with the easiest, fastest, and most flexible tool to protect their APIs. With Noname, security teams can perform deep investigations on potential vulnerabilities, remediate issues based on actionable intelligence, stop attacks, and optimize processes every step of the way.

“We’re honored to be the recipient of several Cyber Defense Magazine awards alongside so many other bright companies and leaders pushing the boundaries of the cybersecurity industry,” said Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security. “These recognitions affirm Noname Security’s commitment to providing innovative API security technologies to mitigate the biggest threats facing enterprise organizations today.”

Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, honors infosec innovators from around the globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the infosec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

“Noname Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In November 2022, Noname Security introduced Recon to the company’s API Security Platform to expand the ability to secure APIs at all times from all potential threats. This allows organizations the ability to lower the risk of an attack, lower the cost of potential incidents, and increase revenue by delivering more secure products, more developer confidence, faster development, and better brand reputation.

Meet the Noname Security team during RSA Conference 2023 at booth #354 in the RSA South Expo Hall at Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24 - 27, 2023.

To learn more about Noname’s API Security Platform and Recon, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/ .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

