Pet Diabetes Care Global Market Report 2023

The global pet diabetes care market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2022 to $2.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.07%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pet diabetes care market is expected to grow to $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.25%.



The pet diabetes care market includes revenues earned by entities by insulin therapy and insulin delivery devices.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The pet diabetes care are used to treat pets suffering from diabetes, which may also cause other diseases such as heart disease, pancreatitis, urinary tract infections, kidney disease, and skin infections. Diabetes develops when a pet’s body produces insufficient insulin, stops generating it altogether, or uses it improperly, which hinders the body from converting food into energy.



North America was the largest region in the pet diabetes care market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pet diabetes care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug type of pet diabetes care include insulin therapy and oral medication.The insulin therapy is used to increase peripheral glucose intake while decreasing hepatic glucose synthesis in order to lower blood glucose levels in pets.



The type of devices used for pet diabetes care include glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The type of animals needing pet diabetes care are canine, feline and other animal types and used in veterinary clinics, home care settings and veterinary hospitals.



An increase in pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the pet diabetes care market going forward.Pet adoption is the process of obtaining a pet from a shelter or rescue that has been left behind by its prior owners as opposed to buying a pet from a pet store, breeder, or other individuals.



Diabetes is increasingly being diagnosed in pets every year, which is partly because their lifestyles mirror ours in that they are more sedentary and rely more heavily on processed foods.For instance, according to the survey conducted by American Pet Products Association (APPA), a US-based leading trade group for the pet business, in June 2021, 70% of American homes have pets, up from 67% in the 2019-2020 Survey.



A new pet was adopted by 14% of all respondents (pet owners and non-pet owners combined). Therefore, an increase in pet adoption is driving the growth of the pet diabetes care market.



Increased research and development activity and the launch of new products are the key trends gaining popularity in the pet diabetes market.Numerous studies are being conducted on diabetes in animals to understand the condition better and make management more effortless.



Moreover, companies are launching new products, such as generic drugs to sustain their position in the market. In December 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a scientific regulatory agency, approved the medication from Elanco Animal Health Inc. for cats with a specific type of diabetes, making it the first oral medication authorized for the condition in animals.



In January 2020, Heska Corporation, a global leader in diagnostics and treatments, acquired the animal care business of Covetrus for $125 million.With this acquisition, Heska will gain customers, geographical reach, and market share.



Covetrus is a US-based company that provides pet diabetes care.



The countries covered in the Pet Diabetes Care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



