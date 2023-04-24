Building a Stronger Organisation Training Course: Understanding and Implementing Corporate Governance Frameworks

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Implementing Corporate Governance Frameworks - Building a Stronger Organisation Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course will bring you up to date with the latest thinking and best practice so you're equipped to take your business to the next level.

This corporate governance training course will help you understand what corporate governance is, how it has evolved over time, its purpose and how you can use it to build a more effective, productive and stronger organisation, which is key to every organisation's success.

If you work with boards, support meetings or are involved in the decision-making process in your organisation, this is the course for you. Whereas law and regulation can be seen as the 'what', governance is the 'how' and, as it is all about people and how they interact, it is applicable to all organisations.

Why you should attend

Get to grips with the latest trends in corporate governance

Understand the key roles and responsibilities in decision making

Examine the relationship between governance, corporate culture, ethics and different stakeholders

Clarify the purpose of corporate governance and its importance to effective decision making

Expand your knowledge of governance concepts and the frameworks which underpin them

Learn about best practice from multiple industries and develop practical approaches to implement them

Who Should Attend:

Business leaders

Company directors

Trustees

Company secretaries

Governance professionals

Legal professionals

Key Topics Covered:

The key concepts and principles of UK corporate governance

What's happening in the boardroom: who they are, what they do

The relationship between governance, corporate values and ethics

Risk management frameworks

Corporate reporting

Subsidiary governance

Speakers:



John Davies

Beyond Governence



John Davies, ACG, is Governance Director at Beyond Governance. He has over 25 years experience of the annual report and accounts process and has enjoyed helping various organisations review and improve their corporate governance frameworks. John began his career at Cadbury Schweppes plc when it was a FTSE 100 company. He has since worked in a variety of organisations including Virgin Group, Royal London and QBE as well as in professional services.



In 2019, John decided to focus on interim opportunities before joining Beyond Governance as a consultant in 2021. John has spent much of the last ten years in Financial Services where he has focussed on supporting boards and committees - minuting is a particular strongpoint along with senior stakeholder management.

John sees relationship management as an extremely important and underappreciated part of the role for an effective company secretary and values the part soft skills have to play, particularly in today's world of remote working and virtual meetings.



