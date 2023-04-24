New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Level Disinfection Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451079/?utm_source=GNW





The global high level disinfection services market is expected to grow from $26.64 billion in 2022 to $29.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The high level disinfection services market is expected to reach $41.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.28%.



The high-level disinfection services market includes revenues earned by entities by PROVIDING high-level disinfection services using glutaraldehyde, ortho-phthaldehyde, peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid and hypochlorite.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



High-level disinfection services refer to the treatment of medical equipment and dental tools to prevent most live bacteria, except certain spores and prions, when a high load is present. High-level disinfection services are used in healthcare to chemically disinfect reusable medical and dental devices to avoid healthcare-associated infections in patients.



North America was the largest region in the high level disinfection services market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high level disinfection services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The services in the high-level disinfection services market are in-house and outsourcing.Outsourcing refers to the commercial practice of contracting a third party to provide services or generate commodities that were formerly conducted in-house by the company’s workers and personnel.



The various compounds of high-level disinfectants are formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, ortho-phthalaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other components. The end users of these services are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end users.



The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the high-level disinfection services market.Surgery refers to a medical speciality that employs operative manual and instrumental procedures on a person to evaluate or treat a pathological condition, such as a sickness or injury, to enhance body function and attractiveness or to mend undesirable ruptured regions.



Contact between a medical device or surgical tool and a patient’s sterile tissue or mucous membranes occurs throughout all invasive procedures.Failure to adequately disinfect or sterilize reusable medical equipment poses a danger of breaching the host barriers.



For instance, in April 2022, according to a survey report shared by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based organization of plastic surgeons.Based on the statistics, there has been considerable growth in operations for the face, breast, and body.



Since 2020, attractive body operations such as abdominoplasty, buttock augmentation, and liposuction have climbed by 63%. Breast augmentation, augmentation with a breast lift, and breast lift with reduction treatments increased by 48%. Therefore, increasing demand for antibiotics is expected to drive the growth of the high-level disinfection market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the high-level disinfection services market.Major companies operating in the high-level disinfection services market are concentrating on developing new technological solutions flexible across other elements, driving the expansion of technologies such as TEE Clean.



For instance, in October 2022, Bio-One Sciences, a US-based company specialising in high-level disinfection solutions, launched non-invasive, chemical-free UVC disinfection for medical device manufacturing cleanrooms. The Thor UVC disinfection system is used in the business’s procedure to eliminate the viruses, bacteria, and molds as it releases a UVC dosage that is both germicidal and sporicidal.



In June 2021, Steris Corporation, a US-based medical equipment company specialising in STERIS, acquired Cantel Medical Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This combination will provide a more diverse assortment of infection prevention and procedure goods and services to a more extensive set of customers.



This acquisition combines the franchises of STERIS and Cantel to become a more substantial worldwide business serving a larger variety of customers. Cantel Medical Corporation is a US-based detergent and high-level disinfectant company.



The countries covered in the High Level Disinfection Services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The high-level disinfection services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides high-level disinfection services market statistics, including high-level disinfection services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a high-level disinfection services market share, detailed high-level disinfection services market segments, market trends and opportunities.

