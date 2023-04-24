Global Terminal Tractor Market Report to 2027: Rising Demand from E-commerce and Logistics Industries Drives Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Terminal Tractor Market by Type, Drive, Tonnage, Propulsion, Application (Airport, Marine, Oil & Gas, Warehouse & Logistics), Industry (Retail, Food & Beverages, Inland Waterways & Marine Services, Rail Logistics, RoRo) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terminal tractor market is projected to grow from USD 802 million in 2022 to USD 1,042 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Along with a huge reduction in fuel expenses, electric terminal tractors eliminate the need for several maintenance services, such as oil changes, transmission service, fan belt service, air filter service, and other traditional fuel-based engine services.

Terminal tractor electrification also eliminates the need to completely replace the engine, as is the case with diesel engines at approximately 25,000 working hours. Such advantages push terminal tractor manufacturers to develop and launch advanced electric versions.

For instance, Terberg (Netherlands) introduced electric vehicles with new EV technology, which include the YT203-EV terminal tractor and the BC202-EV body carrier. The performance of the YT203-EV terminal tractor's electric drive system is comparable with that of diesel engines, and the large battery option offers a significantly greater operating range. Additionally, the new battery technology of the YT203-EV terminal tractor has an extended temperature range and can be used worldwide in very cold and warm climates.

Trade using naval transport offers reduced freight costs and is perfect for transporting heavy and bulky goods. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the dominant transport mode used in global trade is maritime shipping: around 90% of traded goods are transported through the oceans. Oceans are considered main transport arteries for global trade.

North America is expected to be the largest market for 4x2 terminal tractors due to the higher use in port terminals

Terminal tractors with a tonnage capacity of <50 tons are used for stacking empty containers at port terminals as well as in the logistics sector. The growth in seaborne trade has resulted in the increasing transportation of heavy containers (>20 tons) at port terminals, which, in turn, has increased the demand for terminal tractors with a tonnage capacity of <50 tons.

Several companies offer terminal tractors. Kalmar, for instance, offers the T2E terminal tractor with a lifting capacity of 37 tons and 50 tons, according to the industry's requirement. HOVA offers 6x4 terminal tractors with a load capacity of 21-30 tons. Konecranes also offers terminal tractors having a load capacity of up to 50 tons.

Germany is estimated to be the largest market for terminal tractors in Europe

Germany is one of the leading warehousing markets in Europe due to its location, developed infrastructure, and technological expertise. Its strategic location that connects Eastern Europe to Western Europe has made it a popular warehousing destination. Warehouses in Germany are bigger in size and better in quality. The warehousing market in Germany is driven by e-commerce. For instance, as per International Trade Administration, the total e-commerce sales in Germany were approximately USD 83.1 billion for the year 2020, a 23% growth compared to 2019.

According to Germany Trade & Invest website, in 2020, the annual turnover of the logistics sector was about USD 264.4 billion, and it generated USD 16.9 billion in investments on average. The sector is currently facing challenges such as rising rents and space costs. German companies are creating new delivery models to enable same-day or 1-hour delivery due to the growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping. Such factors are supporting the growth of the terminal tractor market in Germany.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $802 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1042 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

