Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to 2028: Rising Research Activities to Develop Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Drives Growth

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a technique used to determine which antimicrobials a particular organism or organism group is resistant to. Susceptibility arises when microorganisms like fungi and bacteria cannot survive with one or more antimicrobial drugs. It is a laboratory technique to determine which antimicrobial treatment is most effective against microorganisms. In addition, it is used to determine which antibiotic inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens that cause illness.



After microorganisms that cause illness, like fungi, bacteria, and viruses, have been isolated from a culture of the specimen, susceptibility testing is conducted on them. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is performed to examine the potential effectiveness of different antibiotics on bacteria and/or whether bacteria have developed resistance to particular antibiotics, along with antifungal or antiviral species. The findings of this test may be employed to select the medication(s) most likely to efficiently treat a disease. They have access to antibiotics.



AST contributes to evaluating treatment services offered by hospitals, clinics, and governmental programs to control and prevent infectious diseases. The testing determines the sensitivity of a bacterial, fungal, or viral strain to a panel of antifungals, antibiotics, and antivirals. In addition, the test examines if the bacterium can grow in the presence of these antimicrobials by exposing it to them. This information is provided to physicians in the form of the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC), which measures the susceptibility or resistance of a bacteria to an antibiotic.



The demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing has increased due to infectious disease outbreaks like Shigella, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Neisseria meningitides, and Salmonella serotype typhi, which has been attributed to a lack of water supply, sanitation, and hygiene. As a result, physicians have recognized the importance of antibiotic susceptibility tests (ASTs), which are now a necessary part of clinical microbiology laboratories and are expected to boost the market.



Market Growth Factors

Growing research activities to develop rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing



The rapid growth of multidrug-resistant microbial diseases has forced researchers to gain a thorough understanding of how microbial infections occur, as well as to create novel diagnostic tools and antimicrobials. To determine the best antibiotic to use against a microbe, the sensible use of large-range antimicrobial medicines necessitates a quick and sensitive diagnostic technique. It can take up to 1 to 3 days to complete an antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) using the most current technology.



Increasing infectious disease caused by bacteria & fungus and growing microbial resistance



Government funding and interest are two other aspects that significantly impact the development of the goal product. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other non-profit funding organizations suggested an innovative antimicrobial innovation funding mechanism in which the government would fund grants and innovation-induced rewards which would benefit upstream innovation, interim trial findings, and final product outcomes. As a result, the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing is anticipated to expand due to these factors.



Market Restraining Factor

Restrictions associated with antimicrobial susceptibility testing



Even though AST has become a vital aspect of clinical diagnostics and drug discovery & development, the market expansion could be hampered by some constraints. For instance, the three most frequent in-vitro tests for antimicrobial susceptibility, agar dilution, disk diffusion, and broth dilution, determine the MIC of an antimicrobial agent.

In addition, there are lengthy lags between the update of a clinical breakpoint and its approval on commercial antimicrobial susceptibility testing (cAST) devices, which can endanger patient safety because laboratories may fail to detect medication resistance.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Epidemiology & Others

By Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Agar Diffusion

Genotyping Method

By Type

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Antiparasitic

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

By Product

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Manual Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables

