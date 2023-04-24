PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Q4 2022-23 SALES UP 19.1% TO 37.7 M€

English French

Lesquin, 24 April 2023, 18:00 hrs

Q4 2022-23 SALES UP 19.1% TO 37.7 M€

ANNUAL SALES FOR FY 2022-23: 156.4 M€ (+0.3%)

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today releases its consolidated sales for the full 2022-2023 financial year (period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023).

IFRS – M€ 2022/23



2021/22



Change in %



Sales



1st half-year (April - September)







77.5 73.0 +6.2%



3rd quarter (October - December)



41.1 51.2 -19.6% 4th Quarter (January - March) (1) 37.7 31.7 +19.1% Games 24.9 12.9 +93.0% of which: Catalogue 13.7 5.9 +130.1% Back catalogue 11.2 6.9 +61.2% Accessories 12.2 17.9 -31.6% Others(2) 0.6 0.9 -31.4%



Cumulative 12 months (April - March) (1) 156.4 155.9 +0.3% Games 90.9 54.4 +67.0% of which: Catalogue 49.3 25.7 +91.7% Back catalogue 41.6 28.7 +44.9% Accessoires 61.2 96.6 -36.6% Others (2) 4.3 4.9 -13.1%

(1) Non audited data

(2) Mobile and Audio sales

Q4 2022 - 2023 up 19.1% - Good momentum in the Games business

VIDEO GAMES: As expected, there were a number of new releases in Q4, including Chef Life, Blood Bowl®3, Clash Artifacts of Chaos and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition, which helped to boost Catalogue sales (new games) by 130.1% to 13.7 M€.

The Back catalogue (games released in previous years) continued to outperform and reached an all-time high in the quarter. Its sales rose by 61.2% to 11.2 M€.

ACCESSORIES: Sales of new generation consoles have been increasing since the beginning of the year. However, due to a certain inertia, the Accessories business did not benefit from this in the immediate future. This activity thus amounted to 12.2 M€, down 31.6%. Nevertheless, a slowdown in the decline was observed at the end of the quarter, suggesting a gradual improvement in the global market in the coming months.

FY 2022 - 2023 sales at 156.4 M€ - Results trends

For the full FY 2022-2023, despite the postponement of several major games, NACON recorded a 67.0% increase in its Games business to 90.9 M€. The Accessories business was down 36.6% to 61.2 M€, impacted throughout the year by the shortage of consoles, which caused a sharp decline in the global accessories market.

Overall, sales for full FY 2022-2023 amounted to 156.4 M€, up 0.3% on the previous year.

Regarding results, NACON anticipates at this stage that current operating income before IFRS2* will be down on the previous year, while operating income and net income will increase.

Outlook for the 2023-2024 financial year

FY 2023-2024 will be marked by a high level of publishing activity with around twenty games to be released over the period compared to 13 games released in previous year.

The first half of the year will see the release of the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings GollumTM , as well as RoboCop: Rogue City, Cricket24 and Rugby24, the official game of the Rugby World Cup to be held in September.

The back catalogue will continue to grow under the mechanical effect of the games released in 2022-2023.

Lastly, the Accessories business should benefit from several factors :

a more favourable base effect,

a gradual end to the tensions experienced in 2022-2023 thanks to the increase in the number of new consoles,

an offer that will be expanded in the coming months with the release of several products with strong potential.





Based on this observation, NACON reaffirms its confidence in its strong growth prospects for the 2023-24 financial year.

* Current operating income before IFRS2 corresponds to current operating income before expenses related to share-based payment plans.

Next Publication:

Annual Results 2022/23: 30 May 2023 (Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange)

2022-23 ANNUAL SALES

156.4 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 900 employees











INTERNATIONAL

23 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B

ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP







