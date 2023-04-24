New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451064/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical imaging displays and post processing software market is expected to grow from $4.45 billion in 2022 to $5.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.88%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical imaging displays and post processing software market is expected to grow to $8.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.39%.



The medical imaging displays and post-processing software market includes revenues earned by entities by CAD Software and 3D CAD software.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Medical imaging systems use high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound and echocardiography), magnetic fields (MRI), and electromagnetic radiation to provide medical professionals and researchers with the necessary information.Enhancing diagnostic interpretation is the main objective of digital picture post-processing in medical imaging.



The medical imaging displays and post-processing software is used in surgery by radiologists and surgeons to view and examine images produced by imaging techniques like CT and MRI.



North America was the largest region in the medical imaging displays and post processing software market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical imaging displays and post processing software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of medical imaging displays and post-processing software are medical imaging displays and post-processing software.Medical imaging displays are used during surgery to transport, process, store, and show medical images.



Medical display monitors serve a critical role in the medical imaging process by enabling radiologists and surgeons to study and assess the images generated by imaging modalities such as CT and MRI.The medical imaging displays and post-processing software uses various technology including x-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, SPECT, and PET.



The medical imaging displays and post-processing software gives different types of images such as 2D, 3D, and 4D. Medical imaging displays and post-processing software are applied in medical, commercial, and academic fields.



The increasing digitisation of medical imaging is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging displays and post-processing software market.Digitisation involves transforming analogue signals or information in any form into a digital format understandable by computer systems or other electronic devices.



Large amounts of data can be transformed into insights using medical imaging displays and post-processing software, resulting in more accurate diagnoses, tailored treatments, and happier patients. For instance, in September 2020, according to a report published in 2022 by National Health Service England, a UK governmental department, 40.4 million imaging tests were recorded between June 2019 and May 2020 in England. 1.91 million imaging tests were claimed to have been performed in May 2020. Therefore, the enormous use of digitisation of medical imaging is driving the growth of the medical imaging displays and post-processing software market.



Technology innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging displays and post-processing software market.Major companies operating in the market are developing software using innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), three-dimensional printing, cinematic rendering and digital twin technology and others to sustain their position in the market and provide advanced solutions.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary technology that analyses complex data using computerised algorithms.Diagnostic imaging is one of the most exciting uses of AI in medicine.



With the potential to improve tissue-based detection and characterisation, AI has demonstrated outstanding accuracy and sensitivity in identifying imaging abnormalities.For instance, in November 2021, Philips, a Netherlands-based health technology company, launched a new AI-enabled innovation in MR imaging.



The new intelligent integrated MR portfolio from Philips is made to maximise diagnostic quality, accelerate workflows, and assure the effectiveness and sustainability of radiology operations. Such advancement by healthcare companies will lead to more efficient use of medical imaging displays and post-processing software.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a Germany-based medical device company, acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Varian, Siemens Healthineers would address the expanding demand for individualised, data-driven cancer diagnostics and precision care to combat the world’s rising cancer rates. Siemens Healthineers has the broadest portfolio in the MedTech industry, which presents a significant opportunity for value generation for the business. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of software and medical devices, including medical imaging display and post-processing software.



The countries covered in the Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical imaging displays and post processing software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical imaging displays and post processing software market statistics, including medical imaging displays and post processing software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical imaging displays and post processing software market share, detailed medical imaging displays and post processing software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical imaging displays and post processing software industry. This medical imaging displays and post processing software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

