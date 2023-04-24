National Basketball Association (NBA) Business Analysis Report 2022-2023: Matchday Revenues, Property Profile, Sponsorship, Social Media, Media Landscape

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of National Basketball Association (NBA) 2022-23 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2022/23 NBA season.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into one of the most profitable sports leagues in sport. It explores all the main financial revenue generators across the league. It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue.

The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the teams on an individual basis.



This season the NBA has 2 individual broadcast deals in the United States. The league's most lucrative annual broadcast deal is with ESPN, worth $1.4 billion annually across nine seasons. As a sports league recognized and followed globally, the NBA has agreed broadcast deals in countries across the globe.

The NBA still allows each team to agree their own regionally based deal, ensuring fans can access live coverage in the home market. The average price of an annual NBA sponsorship deal for the current season is $21.18 million. The league has two deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $100 million annually, with PepsiCo and Nike.

The most recent deal the NBA has agreed is with fast-food restaurant company Taco Bell, a one-year deal worth $8.25 million annually. The commonest length of deal that brands have agreed with the NBA is for one year. The publisher estimates that the Los Angeles Lakers will receive the most from sponsors across the 2022/23 season.

The Orlando Magic are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners across the 2022/23 season according to the publisher. The restaurant sector is the most prominent with 244 deals across the NBA teams. Verizon is the brand with the most individual deals with NBA teams, sponsoring 21.



A detailed overview of the commercial landscape from the NBA's perspective. Outlining the social media position of the main properties as well as ticketing revenue. A clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals linked to the clubs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

Executive Summary

Overview

2. NBA Matchday Revenues

NBA 2022/23 Matchday Revenues

3. Social Media

Social Media - League Breakdown

Social Media Following - Franchise Comparison

Social Media - By Athlete

4. Media Landscape

NBA Media Landscape 2022-23

NBA Media Landscape - NBA Final's

NBA Local/Regional Broadcasting Deals

NBA 2022 Broadcasters Breakdown Across Europe

NBA 2022 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

5. League Sponsorship

NBA's 2022/23 Sponsorship Portfolio

NBA's 2022/23 Sponsorship Portfolio Continued

6. Kit Suppliers

Kit Supplier Deal Values (US$ millions)

7. Shirt Patch Sponsorship

NBA 2022/23 Patch Sponsors

Patch Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

Patch Sponsorship Rights by Sector

Patch Sponsors - Contract & Partnership Lengths

8. Team Sponsorship Analysis

NBA Sponsorship Landscape

Sector Breakdown

Sector Breakdown Continued

9. NBA Teams

NBA Sponsorship Revenue - Club Comparison

Sponsorship Revenue Continued - Club Comparison

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

NBA

ESPN

Turner Sport

ABC

Bally Sports

NBC

Roots Sports

PepsiCo

Kumho Tire

CarMax

William Hill

Louis Vuitton

Rakuten

Kia

BetMGM

DraftKings

Betway

FanDuel

American Express

Ticketmaster

AT&T

Nike

Reebok

Adidas

Webull

PayPal

Western Union

Crypto.com

Bibigo

Sharecare

Coca-Cola

Jack Daniels

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Coors Light

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3haswo



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.