Safety Mirrors Global Market is Projected to Reach $95.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drives Installation of Safety Mirrors

The global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$65.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$62.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
No. of Pages: 364
|Details
|No. of Pages
|364
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $95.7 Million
|$65.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.8%
|$95.7 Million
Regions Covered: Global
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges
- Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions
- Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines
- Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite Road Construction Projects
- Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Safety Mirrors: A Prelude
- Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market
- Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment
- Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors
- Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes
- Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors
- Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
- Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
- Crash Type at Intersection
- World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19
- While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product Launches
- Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going Forward for Traffic Safety
- Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides & Downsides
- Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive Installation of Safety Mirrors
- Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting Menace
- Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020
- Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the US: 2014 - 2020
- Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure
- Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals
- With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at Traffic Junctions Gains Traction
- Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash Situations
- Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019
- Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita
- Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2016-2030
- Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Safety Mirrors
- Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors: Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
- Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors
- Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations
- Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve Driver Safety
