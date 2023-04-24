Global Paper Packaging Materials Strategic Business Report 2023: Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$251.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$420.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Paper Bags & Sacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$132.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrugated Containers & Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $66.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65.4 Billion by the year 2030.



BillerudKorsnas AB

DS Smith plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Holmen AB

International Paper Company

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Mondi Group plc

Napco National

Oji Holdings Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 547 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $251.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $420.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Cardboard Box Manufacturers Scramble to Keep Up with Amplified Demand

Paper Packaging Emerges as Face Savior for Wood Pulp Makers Hit Hard by COVID-19-led Shifts across Downstream Industries

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Paper Packaging Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Paper Packaging: A Prelude

Making of Paper

Types of Paper used in Flexible Packaging Products

A Comparative Analysis of Paper and Plastic Packaging

Plastic Crates & Corrugated Box: A Comparative Review of Major Attributes

Paper Packaging Material Options Crafted for Diverse End-Use Requirements

Corrugated Boxes

Paper Bags & Sacks

Paperboard Cartons & Boxboards

Global Packaging Market by Type (%): 2021E

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Colorful Paper-based Packaging Remains Mainstay for Traditional Retail & E-Commerce

Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives

Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging

Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper

Major Attributes of Paper Packaging Drive Preference over Other Packaging Options

Paper Bottles Emerge as Promising Alternative to Plastic Bottles

Rising Appetite Related to Fiber-based Packaging Marks Shift Away from Plastic

Key Technical Challenges Associated with Sustainable Packaging

Select Examples of Companies Offering Recyclable Paper Packaging

Does Paper Hold the Capability of Replacing Plastic in Barrier Packaging?

Skyrocketing Prices of Paper Pressurize Margins of Paper Packaging Brands

Factors Responsible for Spike in Paper & Packaging Prices

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Demand

Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive Need for Packaging

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand

Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Compostable Barrier Coatings Witness Rising Popularity for Sustainable Food Packaging

Retail Sector: A Key Beneficiary of Corrugated Packaging

Manufactures Explore New Paper Recycling Technologies

Fashion Brands Face Catch-22 Situation over Transition from Plastic to Paper Packaging

Cardboard Production Amid Looming Environmental Concerns

Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks Gain Momentum

Digital Folding Cartons Market

Corrugated Packaging Market

Factors Driving Growth

Regional Review

Food and Beverages Sector Leads Demand for Corrugated Boxes

World Food Packaging Market by Material (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others

Global Demand for Foodservice Board - Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Type and Region

Rising Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Foods

Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand

Surge in E-Commerce Sales: Corrugated and Paperboard Box Market Positioned for Growth

Corrugated Packaging Materials: A Review

Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application

Recyclability: A Major Fetching Factor for Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes

Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Boxes

Growing Demand for Micro-Corrugated Cardboard

Growing Popularity of Smaller Flute Profiles

Global Folding Carton Market

Innovations Benefit Carton Packaging Industry

Industry Faces Threat from BioMaterials

Companies Focus on Cost Containment in Packaging

Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Innovations in Packaging for Pet Food

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

