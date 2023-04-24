Global Paper Packaging Materials Strategic Business Report 2023: Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$251.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$420.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Paper Bags & Sacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$132.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrugated Containers & Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $66.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- DS Smith plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Holmen AB
- International Paper Company
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Mondi Group plc
- Napco National
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Stora Enso Oyj
- WestRock Company
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|547
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$251.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$420.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cardboard Box Manufacturers Scramble to Keep Up with Amplified Demand
- Paper Packaging Emerges as Face Savior for Wood Pulp Makers Hit Hard by COVID-19-led Shifts across Downstream Industries
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Paper Packaging Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Paper Packaging: A Prelude
- Making of Paper
- Types of Paper used in Flexible Packaging Products
- A Comparative Analysis of Paper and Plastic Packaging
- Plastic Crates & Corrugated Box: A Comparative Review of Major Attributes
- Paper Packaging Material Options Crafted for Diverse End-Use Requirements
- Corrugated Boxes
- Paper Bags & Sacks
- Paperboard Cartons & Boxboards
- Global Packaging Market by Type (%): 2021E
- Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Colorful Paper-based Packaging Remains Mainstay for Traditional Retail & E-Commerce
- Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives
- Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging
- Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper
- Major Attributes of Paper Packaging Drive Preference over Other Packaging Options
- Paper Bottles Emerge as Promising Alternative to Plastic Bottles
- Rising Appetite Related to Fiber-based Packaging Marks Shift Away from Plastic
- Key Technical Challenges Associated with Sustainable Packaging
- Select Examples of Companies Offering Recyclable Paper Packaging
- Does Paper Hold the Capability of Replacing Plastic in Barrier Packaging?
- Skyrocketing Prices of Paper Pressurize Margins of Paper Packaging Brands
- Factors Responsible for Spike in Paper & Packaging Prices
- Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Demand
- Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and Fast Food Establishments
- Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive Need for Packaging
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand
- Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Compostable Barrier Coatings Witness Rising Popularity for Sustainable Food Packaging
- Retail Sector: A Key Beneficiary of Corrugated Packaging
- Manufactures Explore New Paper Recycling Technologies
- Fashion Brands Face Catch-22 Situation over Transition from Plastic to Paper Packaging
- Cardboard Production Amid Looming Environmental Concerns
- Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks Gain Momentum
- Digital Folding Cartons Market
- Corrugated Packaging Market
- Factors Driving Growth
- Regional Review
- Food and Beverages Sector Leads Demand for Corrugated Boxes
- World Food Packaging Market by Material (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
- Global Demand for Foodservice Board - Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Type and Region
- Rising Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Foods
- Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales: Corrugated and Paperboard Box Market Positioned for Growth
- Corrugated Packaging Materials: A Review
- Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application
- Recyclability: A Major Fetching Factor for Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes
- Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Boxes
- Growing Demand for Micro-Corrugated Cardboard
- Growing Popularity of Smaller Flute Profiles
- Global Folding Carton Market
- Innovations Benefit Carton Packaging Industry
- Industry Faces Threat from BioMaterials
- Companies Focus on Cost Containment in Packaging
- Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Innovations in Packaging for Pet Food
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbjrve
