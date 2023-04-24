The Global HPC Market is forecast to grow by $16,629.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HPC Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450755/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the HPC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing utilization of big data analytics, high demand from the government sector owing to national security concerns, and the development of smart cities using supercomputers.



The hpc market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Server

• Storage

• Application

• Services

• Middleware



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of the cloud as one of the prime reasons driving the HPC market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on energy-efficient supercomputing and the advent of exascale supercomputers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HPC market covers the following areas:

• HPC market sizing

• HPC market forecast

• HPC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HPC market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Landsea Group Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., and Super Micro Computer Inc. Also, the HPC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

