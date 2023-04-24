Artificial Organs Global Market is Projected to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2030: Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drives the Market for Artificial Heart and VAD

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Organs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Organs estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Artificial Kidneys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Pancreas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Artificial Organs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- HeartWare International Inc.
- Jarvik Heart Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- SynCardia Systems LLC
- Toray Medical Co., Ltd.
- Xenios AG
