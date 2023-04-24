Artificial Organs Global Market is Projected to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2030: Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drives the Market for Artificial Heart and VAD

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Organs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Organs estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Artificial Kidneys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Pancreas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Artificial Organs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

HeartWare International Inc.

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

SynCardia Systems LLC

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

Xenios AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Artificial Organs Poised to Witness Significant Demand

The United States - A Dominant Force in the Artificial Organs Market

Artificial Kidneys Garner a Larger Pie in the Artificial Organs Market

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Competitive Scenario

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Artificial Organs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive the Market for Artificial Heart and VAD

Higher Development Costs and Lengthy Regulatory Process - Stumbling Blocks for Product Commercialization

Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process

Xenotransplantation - Other Alternative to Donor Organ Shortage

Artificial Organs from Cloned Animal Cells - A Promising Trend

Immunosuppressants Hold Promise in Artificial Organs Market

Move towards Smaller ImplanTable Devices

Barriers to Entry Significantly High in Dialyzers Market

Reuse of Dialyzers - A Major Issue in Dialysis Industry

Poor Reimbursement Environment Stymies Innovation

Product Recalls - A Major Blow to the Manufacturers

Higher Cost of Artificial Organs Hampers Broader Adoption

Major Issues Related to Artificial Organs

Financial

Legal

Ethical

Social

UCLA Researchers Develop Cancer-Fighting Cells

Production of 3D-like Artificial Organs in a Device that Works like a Cotton Candy Machine

Harvard Scientists Create Tissue Containing Blood Vessels

University of Washington Researchers Create Communicating Yeast Cells

Scientists Define Morphospace to Evaluate Viability of Artificial Organs

Application of 3D-Printing in the Medical Field

3D Printing Revolutionizing the Medical Industry's Artificial Organ Development Segment

"Soft" 3D Bioprinting Eliminates Concerns of Hard Plastic-based Organ Models

3D Printed Organ Models with Sensors Enable Real-time Feedback

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yac7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment