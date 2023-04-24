The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is forecast to grow by USD 26676.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450753/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive semiconductor market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features in vehicles, increasing electrification in vehicles, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations.



The automotive semiconductor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telematics and infotainment

• Powertrain

• Safety

• Body electronics

• Chassis



ByVehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Light commercial vehicle

• Heavy commercial vehicle



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive semiconductor market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for vehicles that operate on alternative fuels and the development of remote diagnostics and prognostics for autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive semiconductor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive semiconductor market sizing

• Automotive semiconductor market forecast

• Automotive semiconductor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive semiconductor market vendors that include Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the automotive semiconductor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

