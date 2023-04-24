Global Antifreeze Proteins Strategic Business Report 2023: Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifreeze Proteins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Antifreeze Proteins estimated at US$6.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
The Antifreeze Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Protokinetix Inc.
- Sirona Biochem Corporation
- Unilever NV
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|246
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$30.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Antifreeze Proteins: An Insight
- Type III Segment to Witness Highest CAGR
- Cosmetics: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Antifreeze Proteins
- North America Holds the Largest Market Share
- Antifreeze Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand
- Technological Improvements for Increasing Fish Farming to Drive the Market
- Huge R&D Capital Expenditure and Production Cost Limits the Market Expansion
- Market Consolidations: An Entry Barrier to New Players
- Innovative Approach to Integrate Antifreeze Proteins in Novel Procedures Spur Market Demand
- With Application in Multiple Sectors, Antifreeze Proteins Market to Witness Huge Growth
- Commercial Applications of Antifreeze Proteins Boost Market Demand
- Technological Breakthrough in Genome Editing Tools Supports Market Growth
- Rising E-Commerce Platforms Augurs Well for the Market
- Lack of Skilled Professionals Slow Down the Market Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Antifreeze Proteins: An Introduction
- Types of AFPs
- Evolution: An Insight
- History: A Look Back
- Medical and Commercial Applications
- Global Antifreeze Proteins (AFP) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications
- Structural Characteristics of Antifreeze Proteins (AFP)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
