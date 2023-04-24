Global Antifreeze Proteins Strategic Business Report 2023: Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifreeze Proteins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antifreeze Proteins estimated at US$6.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Antifreeze Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

Protokinetix Inc.

Sirona Biochem Corporation

Unilever NV

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Antifreeze Proteins: An Insight

Type III Segment to Witness Highest CAGR

Cosmetics: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Antifreeze Proteins

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Antifreeze Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand

Technological Improvements for Increasing Fish Farming to Drive the Market

Huge R&D Capital Expenditure and Production Cost Limits the Market Expansion

Market Consolidations: An Entry Barrier to New Players

Innovative Approach to Integrate Antifreeze Proteins in Novel Procedures Spur Market Demand

With Application in Multiple Sectors, Antifreeze Proteins Market to Witness Huge Growth

Commercial Applications of Antifreeze Proteins Boost Market Demand

Technological Breakthrough in Genome Editing Tools Supports Market Growth

Rising E-Commerce Platforms Augurs Well for the Market

Lack of Skilled Professionals Slow Down the Market Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Antifreeze Proteins: An Introduction

Types of AFPs

Evolution: An Insight

History: A Look Back

Medical and Commercial Applications

Global Antifreeze Proteins (AFP) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications

Structural Characteristics of Antifreeze Proteins (AFP)

