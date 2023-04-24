Data Wrangling Global Market is Projected to Reach $7 Billion by 2030: Growing Urgency to Integrate AI & ML Technologies into Data Analytics Drives the Need for Data Wrangling

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Wrangling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Wrangling estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $482.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Data Wrangling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Wrangling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Data Wrangling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Data Wrangling, A Definition

Types of Data Wrangling

Data Wrangling Process

Data Wrangling Tools: A Review

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Big Data & the Need for Advanced Analytics Algorithms Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Swallowed by Big Data, Data Wrangling is the Key to Maximize Data Intelligence

As a Precursor to Analytics Workflows, Data Wrangling to Richly Benefit From the Rise of Big Data Across Myriad Industry Verticals: Global Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2025

Growing Importance of Data Analytics & Increased Investments in Big Data Tools in an Increasingly Data Driven World

Robust Investments in Big Data Analytics Bodes Well for the Growth & Adoption of Data Wrangling: Global Big Data & Business Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Data Preparation Storms Into the Spotlight as the Prime Beneficiary of Big Data Explosion & the Ensuing Focus on Data Analytics

Growing Urgency to Integrate AI & ML Technologies into Data Analytics Drive the Need for Data Wrangling

As Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Pervades Every Aspect of Modern Life Including Business Intelligence, Data Wrangling Catapults in Commercial Value: Global Artificial Intelligence Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Successful Digitalization of Business Models to Spearhead Growth by Widening the Playing Field for Data Wrangling Tools

Digitalization of Healthcare Brings Out Healthcare & Life Sciences as the Fastest Growing End-Use Market

Ongoing Focus on Successful Digitalization of Business Models to Spur the Importance of Data Wrangling in Making Raw Digital Data Usable: Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2018

Astounding Financial Benefit of Digitalization Accelerates Digitalization Programs Among Industries Worldwide: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Cloud Data Wrangling Emerges to the Forefront Supported by Unrivalled Benefits

Supported by Tangible Benefits that Can Now be Measured, Adoption of Cloud & the Proliferation of XaaS Bodes Well for Cloud Based Data Wrangling Services: Business Benefits of Cloud Measured in Percentages by Type of Benefit Offered

Data Wrangling Emerges as the Bridge to Realize the Full Potential of IoT Big Data by Making Unorganized IoT Data Structured, Meaningful & Usable

Exploding Ecosystem of IoT Devices Drives the Critical Need for Pre-Processing of Device Data: Global Number of IoT Enabled Devices: Global Number of Active IoT Connected Devices Worldwide (In Billion Units) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Robust Hadoop Deployment Drives Demand for Data Wrangling for Data Preparation Work in Hadoop

Expanding Hadoop Market to Push Up Data Cleansing Needs and Spur Demand for Data Wrangling: Global Market for Hadoop (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Growing Role of Data Science in Data Driven Smart Cities Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Data Wrangling

Expanding Base of Connected Things in Smart Cities & the Volume IoT Data Generated Creates Lucrative Opportunities for Technologies Needed to Turn Smart City Big Data into Insight: Global Installed Base of Connected Devices in Smart Cities (In Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2019

