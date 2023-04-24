Pipeline Monitoring Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030: Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Monitoring Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Flux Leakage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Pipeline Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Atmos International Inc.
- BAE Systems PLC
- ClampOn AS
- Future Fibre Technologies Pty., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
- ORBCOMM, Inc.
- Pentair PLC
- Perma-Pipe, Inc.
- Pure Technologies Ltd.
- Radiobarrier
- Senstar Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Syrinix
- Thales Group
- TransCanada Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$12.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude
- Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth
- Pipeline Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth
- Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network
- Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select Countries (2018-2022)
- Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the Period 1990-2017
- Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of Pipeline Monitoring
- Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018
- Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
- Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline Length Additions Drive Growth
- World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018
- Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019
- As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs
- Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions
- Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in Oil & Gas Industry
- Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines
- Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile Technology for Pipeline Monitoring
- Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring Technologies: A Review
- Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry
- IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines
- Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines
- Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies
- UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector
- Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines
- Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025
- Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
- Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced Focus on Monitoring
- Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring
- Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection Solution
- IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring
- Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for Water Utilities
- High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in Plastic Water Supply Pipes
- Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of Pipelines
- Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
- Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines
- Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives Focus onto Efficient Monitoring
- Innovations & Advancements
- CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of Pipeline Leaks
- ABB AbilityT Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines
- NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring
- Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water Pipeline Monitoring
- pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking Water Quality in Pipes
- Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of Leaks in Gas Pipelines
- Ophir Develops duoThane for Methane Gas Detection in Natural Gas Pipelines
- Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Pipeline Monitoring Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
