Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Cancer Cases Drives Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $19.86 billion in 2021 to $23.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach $46.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.

Major players in the checkpoint inhibitors market are AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, and NewLink Genetics Corporation."off" signal is not sent. One such medication works against the checkpoint protein CTLA-4.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of atezolizumab, avelumab, and durvalumab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Checkpoint inhibitors refer to an immunotherapy strategy that prevents immune checkpoint proteins from forming interactions with other proteins. Because of this, the T cells are able to destroy cancer cells because the



North America is the largest region in the checkpoint inhibitors market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the checkpoint inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of drugs in checkpoint inhibitors are PD-1 inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, CTLA-4, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and others. PD-1 inhibitors and PD-L1 inhibitors are anticancer checkpoint inhibitors that impede the action of the immune checkpoint proteins PD-1 and PDL1 on the cell surface. It is used in lung cancer, renal cancer, blood cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, and others and is implemented in various sectors such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the checkpoint inhibitors market during the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases.

Checkpoint inhibitors targeting the checkpoints are very helpful as cancer therapies. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates globally is anticipated to boost demand for checkpoint inhibitors market.



The high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.

In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low-average life expectancy. For instance, the cost for a course of intravenous checkpoint inhibitor therapy is around $150,000 to $250,000, which is very expensive, especially for countries without public insurance. Therefore, the high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market.



Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitor market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. Most patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap.

This drug is created by fusing a receptor for a protein called TGF-beta that targets checkpoint proteins such as PD-L1 or CTLA-4. Y- Trap targets both a checkpoint inhibitor and TGF-beta and gives a more effective way to block the immune suppression and destroys the cancer cells.

Merck, a prominent science and technology group, and GSK, a research-based global healthcare company, have announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly create and market M7824 (bintrafusp alfa). M7824 is an investigational bi-functional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical research, including possible registration trials, for various difficult-to-treat cancers.

This includes a Phase II study to investigate M7824 compared to pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The countries covered in the checkpoint inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $46.27 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Characteristics



3. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Trends And Strategies



4. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Checkpoint Inhibitors Market



5. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell

Other Drugs

6.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lung Cancer

Renal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Other Applications

6.3. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5luxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment