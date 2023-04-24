The Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market is forecast to grow by 191.34 MW during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.46% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450745/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solid oxide fuel cells market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by rising energy consumption, flexibility in use of fuels, and support from governments.



The solid oxide fuel cells market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Stationary

• Transportation

• Portable



By End-user

• Commercial

• Data centers

• Military and defense

• Residentials



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for self-generation as one of the prime reasons driving the solid oxide fuel cells market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of zero-energy homes and increasing R and D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The solid oxide fuel cells market covers the following areas:

• Solid oxide fuel cells market sizing

• Solid oxide fuel cells market forecast

• Solid oxide fuel cells market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes Aisin Corp., Altergy Systems, AVL List GmbH, Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., Cummins Inc., EBZ GmbH, Elcogen AS, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., KYOCERA corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MIURA Co. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Redox Power Systems LLC, SolidPower Spa, Sunfire GmbH, and Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

