The US Academic and Corporate LMS Market is forecast to grow by $11772.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.67% during the forecast period

Our report on the academic and corporate lms market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased emphasis on digitization of education, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and the need for cost-effective LMS.



The academic and corporate LMS market in US is segmented as below:

By Application

• Content management

• Student management

• Performance management

• Others



By End-user

• Corporates

• Higher education institutions

• K-12 schools



This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the academic and corporate LMS market growth during the next few years. Also, automation of assessment functionalities and customized learning environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the academic and corporate LMS market in US covers the following areas:

• Academic and corporate LMS market sizing

• Academic and corporate LMS market forecast

• Academic and corporate LMS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading academic and corporate LMS market vendors that include 360Learning SA, Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Moodle Pty Ltd., Oracle Corp., PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify LLC. Also, the academic and corporate lms market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

