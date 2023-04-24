National Healthcareer Association Launches New Career Center Featuring an Enhanced NHA Job Board

Leawood, KS, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEASE DATE: 04/24/23

Leawood, KS — The National Healthcareer Association (NHA) today announced the launch of The NHA Career Center, connecting industry professionals across all Allied Health professions and career stages with employers offering career opportunities.

“The National Healthcareer Association is a world-class organization whose members are an integral part of the country’s healthcare industry,” said Tristan Jordan, SVP and General Manager, YM Careers. “The NHA Career Center featuring an all-new and allied health-specific Job Board is an innovative gateway that matches the right employers with the right healthcare professional talent to help keep healthcare companies well-staffed and healthcare professionals’ careers moving along a professional path that meets their goals.”

The NHA Job Board is powered by YM Careers, the leading provider of job websites and career centers for organizations that serve specialized members. “Providing our members with opportunities for professional development and career growth is core to our mission to help fill the allied health skills gap currently happening in the healthcare industry,” said Steve Foxhall, Sr. Director of Product Management, NHA. “Our members are highly appealing to employers because they’ve demonstrated a commitment to the highest levels of integrity and training by earning an NHA certification. The goal of the NHA Career Center is to ensure our website serves members by providing a clear connection with healthcare organizations that value and seek the skills, expertise, certifications and training they have to offer.” In addition to serving as a robust source of up to thousands of healthcare job opportunities, the NHA Job Board will be set apart by a number of benefits it offers to healthcare professionals and employers, including:

The ability for healthcare professionals to post anonymous resumes, allowing them to be recruited while remaining in complete control over which employers view their complete information.

The ability for job seekers and employers to gain exposure throughout YM Careers’ network of nearly 2,500 niche Career Centers.

The ability for healthcare professionals to be alerted every time a new job becomes available that matches their personal goals and interests.

A variety of options for employers to expose jobs to passive job-seeking healthcare professionals who do not visit job boards, including Job Flash emails to NHA’s registered job seekers.

Integration of career resources, training and other benefits offered by the National Healthcareer Association to members.

Integration of job content into social media channels to engage healthcare professionals and provide valuable job exposure to NHA’s audiences and relevant users of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and other social channels.

Extensive employment brand advertising opportunities for employers.

For more information, please visit the NHA Job Board: https://jobs.nhanow.com/



About the National Healthcareer Association



NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1 million people access a better future in healthcare. From learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients.

About YourMembership

YourMembership, established in 1998, empowers associations, organizations, nonprofits and other companies worldwide to deliver more value to their users, drive non-dues revenue through innovative career centers and buyer’s guides, increase their relevance using ground-breaking engagement tools, and enhance overall operational efficiencies. YourMembership's cloud-based membership management solution enables associations to effectively brand their organizations, engage their customer bases, and streamline their administrative processes. As the world’s largest provider of membership and company management software, YourMembership provides comprehensive membership solutions to more than 5,000 customers in 32 countries.

For more information visit YourMembership.com