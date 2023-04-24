Demand for Scrap Metal Recycling Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR of 5.5% To Top US$ 120.3 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Study

Rockville , April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scrap metal recycling market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 70.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.



The demand for recycled metals, such as steel, aluminum, and copper, is growing due to environmental concerns, cost-effectiveness, and the need to conserve natural resources. The development of new technologies, such as automated sorting systems and advanced processing techniques, is making it easier and more efficient to recycle scrap metal. The scrap metal recycling market is growing rapidly in emerging economies such as China and India due to their increasing demand for raw materials and the development of their manufacturing industries.

Governments across the globe are implementing laws and regulations coupled with investments to encourage recycling and reduce waste. For instance, the United States government has allocated US$ 9.7 million in funding for the development of recycling technologies.

Similarly, the European Union has set a target of recycling 75% of all metal packaging by 2025 and is investing in research and development of new recycling technologies.

These factors are expected to drive growth in the metal recycling industry during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global scrap metal recycling market is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 120.3 billion by 2033

to reach by 2033 U.S. and China are the prominent regions driving the scrap metal recycling market

American Iron & Metal (AIM), ArcelorMittal, DBW Metals Recycling, Kuusakoski, Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd., and OmniSource, LLC are prominent players in the market

South Asia and East Asia hold ample growth opportunities for the market titans in the coming years

Recycled metals are used to fulfill the appetite of the growing automotive industry

“Government Investment & Regulations Fuels the Recycled Metal Demand Which Drives Scrap Metal Recycling Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

American Iron & Metal (AIM)

ArcelorMittal

DBW Metals Recycling

Kuusakoski

Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd.

OmniSource, LLC

TKC Metal Recycling Inc.

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players are adopting numerous organic and inorganic strategies to remain competitive in the market and opt for a major share of the global market. Investment in research and development coupled with capacity expansion remains the prominent go-to strategy for the market titans. Further, long-term trade relations with end-users enable market players to survive unfavorable trade situations.

For instance, In January 2021, the Australian scrap metal recycling company, Sims Limited, announced that it had acquired the US-based company, Al Metals, Inc. The acquisition will allow Sims to expand its presence in the US scrap metal recycling market and improve its processing capabilities.

Segmentation of Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Research

By Metal Type : Ferrous Stainless Steel Carbon Steel Mild Steel Cast Iron Others Non-Ferrous Aluminum Copper Lead Nickel Zinc Brass Tin Gold Others

By Scrap Type : New Old

By Industry : Building & Construction Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Electricals Shipbuilding Consumer Electronics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the metal type (ferrous (stainless steel, carbon steel, mild steel, cast iron, and others), non-ferrous (aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, zinc, brass, tin, gold, and others), scrap type (new and old), industry (building & construction, automotive, industrial manufacturing, electrical, shipbuilding, consumer electronics, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

