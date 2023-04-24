The US Industrial Casting Market is forecast to grow by USD 4,914.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Industrial Casting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450723/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial casting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from automotive industry, increased use of simulation-based castings, and increased demand for iron casting from renewable energy sector.



The industrial casting market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non ferrous

• Ferrous



By End-user

• Machinery

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Construction and others



This study identifies the shift from ferrous to non-ferrous castings as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial casting market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of lightweight materials, especially aluminum, in various end-user industries and rise in technological advancements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial casting market covers the following areas:

• Industrial casting market sizing

• Industrial casting market forecast

• Industrial casting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial casting market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Aludyne Inc., Andritz AG, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., D.W. Clark, EJ Group Inc., Georg Fischer AG, Great Lakes Castings LLC, Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., MetalTek International, Neenah Enterprises Inc., OSCO Industries Inc., Pace Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., Sivyer Steel Castings LLC, Sujan Industries, and The Weir Group Plc. Also, the industrial casting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________