The US Supplements Market is forecast to grow by USD 17708.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period

Our report on the supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness through social media marketing, a growing urban population, and an increasing number of sales outlets.



The supplements market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vitamins

• Sports Nutrition

• An herbal and botanical supplement

• Meal replacement supplement



By Distribution Channel

• Retail outlets

• Online stores



This study identifies the increasing participation in sports and fitness activities as one of the prime reasons driving the supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online sales and a rise in healthcare costs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supplements market covers the following areas:

• Supplements market sizing

• Supplements market forecast

• Supplements market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supplements markets in US vendors that include Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amway Corp., Cyanotech Corp., ECNutra, Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Gotham Cigars, Herbalife International of America Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Paragon Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., PipingRock Health Products LLC, SDC Nutrition Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. Also, the supplements market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

