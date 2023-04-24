Global Logistics Insurance Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $70.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.8%

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Coverage Type (Cargo Insurance, Marine Services Liability), By Industry (Transportation, Marine), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global logistic insurance market size is expected to reach USD 70.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

American International Group, Inc.

Allianz

DB Schenker

Peoples Insurance Agency

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

AXA SA

Thomas Miller Group

Concord

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

Arch Group

With the surge in e-commerce activities, logistics companies are handling a larger volume of shipments, and this increases the risk of loss or damage. This makes logistics insurance an essential component of risk management, providing coverage against potential financial losses resulting from various incidents that may occur during the transportation of goods.



The use of digital technologies has favorably impacted the logistics insurance market. Logistics companies have adopted digitalization to facilitate gathering and analyzing data on shipments, which has provided valuable insights into potential risks and trends.

This information has enabled logistics insurance companies to develop insurance products and pricing models that are more customized to the actual risks faced by logistics companies, resulting in accurate and effective risk management.



Logistics insurance companies are adopting the latest technologies to improve their service offerings, increase operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. One of the key technologies that logistics insurance providers are adopting is automation, which involves the use of software to perform repetitive tasks and streamline processes. This includes automated underwriting and claims processing, which reduces the time and resources required to manage insurance policies and claims.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative impact on the logistics insurance market. The pandemic has created significant uncertainty for logistics companies and insurers, making it difficult to assess and manage risk. This uncertainty resulted in insurers being more cautious in underwriting new policies, which limited the growth of the market.



Logistics Insurance Market Report Highlights

The cargo insurance segment dominated the market in 2022. The adoption of cargo insurance is increasing owing to the various risk involved in the transportation of goods and cargo including theft, damage, and loss which can result in significant financial losses for logistics companies. According to a study by Verisk Analytics' CargoNet, in 2022 there was a 15% increase in the number of supply chain risk events, which reached 1,778 across the U.S. and Canada and cargo theft rose by 20%. The total loss value for the year 2022 in U.S. and Canada was USD 223 million.

The marine segment dominated the market in 2022. Marine transportation plays a crucial role in global trade by moving valuable commodities like oil, gas, and raw materials. Therefore, marine cargo insurance is essential to safeguard the economic interests of stakeholders, including shippers, insurers, and other participants in the supply chain. This highlights the importance of insurance for the marine industry for preventing these losses and has led to the growth of the segment.

The enterprises segment dominated the market in 2022. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to enterprises' significant volume of shipments and valuable cargo, which exposes them to higher risks of loss, damage, or theft.

Europe dominated the market in 2022. Europe has a well-developed logistics infrastructure, including seaports, airports, and rail and road networks. Additionally, Europe has a high concentration of multinational corporations that have extensive supply chains and require comprehensive insurance coverage, creating significant demand for logistics insurance.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $56.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $70.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rapid growth of the transportation industry in emerging economies

3.3.1.2. Growing trend of digital insurance

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Increasing automation in the transportation industry

3.4. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Logistics insurance Market: Coverage Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Logistics Insurance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Coverage Type

4.2.1. Cargo Insurance

4.2.2. Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance

4.2.3. Marine Services Liability

4.2.4. Others



Chapter 5. Logistics insurance Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Industry Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Logistics Insurance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Industry

5.2.1. Transportation

5.2.2. Marine

5.2.3. Aviation

5.2.4. Others



Chapter 6. Logistics insurance Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Logistics Insurance Market Estimates & Forecast, By End User

6.2.1. Individuals

6.2.2. Enterprises



Chapter 7. Logistics Insurance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

