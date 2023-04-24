Global Nicotine Gum Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nicotine Gum Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (2mg, 4mg), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nicotine gum market size is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

ITC Limited

Cipla Health Limited

Perrigo Company Plc.

Teva Canada

Philip Morris

British American Tobacco PLC

The market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking and the increasing availability and acceptance of nicotine replacement therapy. In addition, over the coming years, increased consumer awareness of the importance of nicotine replacement therapies is anticipated to drive demand.



People are looking towards nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), including nicotine gums, as a way to quit smoking as it has been an effective tool for managing nicotine cravings and reducing withdrawal symptoms. NRT works by providing the body with a small dose of nicotine, which helps to alleviate the physical symptoms of withdrawal that often occur when a person stops smoking.



Additionally, many people are aware of the social stigma associated with smoking and want to quit in order to improve their health and well-being. Quitting smoking can lead to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, lung cancer, and other health problems.



In recent years, there has been a significant shift in public attitudes toward smoking. Smoking is no longer seen as a socially acceptable habit, and many workplaces and public spaces have implemented smoking bans. As a result, many people are feeling more motivated than ever to quit smoking and are turning to NRT products like nicotine gum to help them achieve their goals.



Nicotine Gum Market Report Highlights

The 2mg segment held the largest share of 55.9% in 2022. 2mg nicotine gums are an effective solution for managing nicotine cravings and reducing withdrawal symptoms. They work by providing the body with a small dose of nicotine, which helps to alleviate the physical symptoms of withdrawal that often occur when a person stops smoking

However, the 4mg segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing depression and anxiety among the young population which is resulting in an increased number of heavy smokers

The pharmacy segment held a significant share of 38.4% in 2022. Buying nicotine gum from a pharmacy provides a certain level of confidentiality for those who are trying to quit smoking or manage their nicotine cravings and require some input from the pharmacists with regard to the variety of products available and their benefits over others

The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Shopping for nicotine gum through online distribution channel allows consumers to easily compare prices, features, and reviews of different products. This helps them make an informed decision about which product to buy, ensuring that they get the best value for their money

North America held the highest market share of 29.9% in 2022. The presence of various leading market players in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Also, a rise in health-conscious consumers due to government initiatives and campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles is further driving the market growth in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the smoking rate in the U.S. is approximately 14% as of 2021, which is a significant decline from the 20.9% reported in 2005

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Nicotine Gum Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw material outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing & technology trends

3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing availability and acceptance of nicotine replacement therapy

3.4.1.2 Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Availability of alternative smoking cessation products

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.4.4. Industry opportunities

3.5. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools Porter's

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces analysis

3.6.2. Macroeconomic analysis



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Frequency of Purchase

4.3. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.4. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.5. Consumer Product Adoption

4.6. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Nicotine Gum Market: Type Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. 2mg

5.2.1. 2mg market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. 4mg

5.3.1. 4mg products market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Nicotine Gum Market: Distribution Channel Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.2.1. Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets nicotine gum market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Convenience Stores

6.3.1. Convenience stores nicotine gum market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmacies

6.4.1. Pharmacies nicotine gum market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Online

6.5.1. Online nicotine gum market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Nicotine Gum Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Nicotine Gum Market- Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nzkp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment