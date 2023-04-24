Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2023 - 2030: Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Technology in Autonomous Mobile Robots Drives Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type, By Battery Type, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG

Teradyne Inc

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution are performed. These robots can ensure the reliable handling of raw materials and manufactured items within distribution and production facilities, thereby eliminating disruptions in operations.



These robots are typically equipped with different sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate equipment and worker safety. For instance, in May 2022, Qualcomm introduced the Robotics RB6 platform, a high-end hardware development kit that can serve as the brains for commercial drones, autonomous robots, and delivery robots. It also unveiled a brand-new RB5 reference design, based on the RB5 platform used in millions of systems, that includes all the hardware and sensors needed to develop AMRs.



Manufacturing and distribution facilities aggressively deploy material handling automation systems for tasks such as picking & packing, moving and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are leading the deployment of AMRs to boost production and distribution operations, in line with the increasing demand. With the fast-developing e-commerce business driving direct delivery trends, order fulfillment productivity has become a priority for warehouse operators.



AMRs benefit warehouse operators by reducing the workload for order pickers and improving safety by eliminating forklift accidents and musculoskeletal diseases. For instance, in December 2021, at the India Warehousing Show (IWS), Addverb Technologies Private Limited, a worldwide robotics business, announced the introduction of Veloce, a multi-carton picking mobile robot. The new picking robot boosts storage efficiency by increasing capacity and utilizing vertical spaces, enabling clients to save vital costs on warehouse space and associated pricey rentals.



The AMR market can be described as highly competitive, and robot manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge. North America region is expected to hold a significant market share of total global revenues, owing to the presence of leading providers of AGV and Autonomous Mobile Robots. European and Asian AMR manufacturers continue to increase their operations in the region.



Furthermore, increased government, private sector, and academic investments in innovation and R&D on developing technologies linked to surveillance robots are likely to enhance the market in the area. For instance, in January 2021, according to the senior manager of Universal Robots A/S's strategic marketing and application development, companies of all sizes are figuring out a way to regain total production while maintaining social distancing alongside the class of robots that can work in any environment.



Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report Highlights

The adoption of material handling automation solutions for inventory management is growing significantly across various industries

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

Incumbents of the manufacturing industry have realized that the costs associated with the maintenance and procurement of autonomous mobile robots tend to be significantly less

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3485.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9560 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.1 Emergence Of Artificial Intelligence Technology In Autonomous Mobile Robots

3.4.1.2 High Adoption Of Robots In Manufacturing And Warehouse Logistics Operations

3.4.1.3 Increased Safety At High-Risk Workplace

3.4.2 Market Restraint

3.4.2.1 Variation In Application-Specific Requirements

3.5 Penetration & Key Opportunities Mapping

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1 Supplier Power

3.6.2 Buyer Power

3.6.3 Substitution Threat

3.6.4 Threat From New Entrant

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) - Pest Analysis

3.7.1 Political

3.7.2 Economic

3.7.3 Social

3.7.4 Technological



Chapter 4 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Component Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1. Hardware Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

4.1.1.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1. Software Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

4.1.2.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Services

4.1.3.1. Services market, by region, 2017 - 2030

4.1.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

5.1.1.1. Goods-To-Person Picking Robots Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

5.1.1.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Self-Driving Forklifts

5.1.2.1. Self-Driving Forklifts Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

5.1.2.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Autonomous Inventory Robots

5.1.3.1. Autonomous Inventory Robots Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

5.1.3.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.1.4.1. Unmanned aerial vehicles market, by region, 2017 - 2030

5.1.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Lead Battery

6.1.1.1. Lead Battery Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) System Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

6.1.1.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

6.1.2.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) System Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

6.1.2.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.3 Nickel-Based Battery

6.1.3.1. Nickel-Based Battery Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) System Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

6.1.3.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.4 Others

6.1.4.1. Others Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) System Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

6.1.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.1.1 Manufacturing

7.1.1.1. Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1.1.1.2. Automotive Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.3. Aerospace Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.4. Electronics Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.5. Chemical Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.6. Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.7. Plastics Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.8. Defense Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.9. Fmcg Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.1.1.10. Others Manufacturing Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amr) Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.2 Wholesale & Distribution

7.1.2.1. Wholesale & distribution autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market, by region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1.2.1.2. E-commerce wholesale & distribution autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market, by region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.2.1.3. Retail chains/conveyance stores wholesale & distribution autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market, by region, 2017 - 2030

7.1.2.1.4. Others wholesale & distribution autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market, by region, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 8 Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

