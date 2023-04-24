The Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market is forecast to grow by $5624.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.92% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279785/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the metaverse in healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the push for digitization in healthcare, growing demand for healthcare services, and advantages of metaverse in healthcare.



The metaverse in healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Application

• Medical and surgical trainings

• Diagnosis and treatments

• Pre and post surgery planning

• Remote monitoring

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing implementation of metaverse in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of Industry 4.0 and growing number of hospitals deploying metaverse solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metaverse in healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Metaverse in healthcare market sizing

• Metaverse in healthcare market forecast

• Metaverse in healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in healthcare market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Also, the metaverse in healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________