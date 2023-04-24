Breakthrough Institute Analyst to Brief Members of Congress on Agricultural and Food Technologies

BERKELEY, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breakthrough Institute , a global research center that identifies and promotes technological solutions to environmental and human development challenges, today announced that Alex Smith, Senior Food and Agriculture Analyst, will participate in a briefing on Tuesday, April 25th for Members of Congress and their staff on the future of food technology in the U.S. Smith will speak as part of a panel entitled, “State of the Industry - Cell-Cultured Foods,” and discuss programs that can ensure the United States continues to be a world leader in building a safe, secure, and sustainable food system.



The briefing follows a recently released letter, co-signed by The Breakthrough Institute, calling for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand financing for development and adoption of emerging technologies crucial to increasing productivity and international competitiveness, providing affordable and nutritious food, and improving environmental sustainability. Smith has also published analysis of the potential agricultural decarbonization benefits of alternative meat technology.

“Agriculture is responsible for at least a quarter of global emissions each year, but compared to electricity generation, transportation and other carbon-intensive industries, relatively little public spending goes to finding technological pathways to decarbonizing how we grow the food we eat,” said Alex Smith, Senior Food and Agriculture Analyst at The Breakthrough Institute. “I’m pleased to join such a critical discussion to update Congress on the need for an innovation and industrial policy for agricultural decarbonization.”

The event will take place in the U.S. Capitol Building room HC-5 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm on April 25th, and is open to the public. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parties may RSVP and find additional information on the briefing here .

About The Breakthrough Institute

The Breakthrough Institute is an environmental research center based in Berkeley, California. Our research focuses on identifying and promoting technological solutions to environmental and human development challenges in three areas: energy, conservation, and food and farming. For additional information about the Breakthrough Institute, please visit: https://thebreakthrough.org

Media Contact:

breakthrough@icrinc.com